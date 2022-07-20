NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario lottery winner

Ontario Lottery Winner Scores $75K & Says He'll Take His Parents Out For A Nice Dinner

"I was completely surprised! I was hoping for a $10 win."

Ottawa News Reporter
William Wright.

An Ontario lottery winner is treating his folks and investing, of course, after scoring the top prize on a scratch ticket.

The Brampton resident took home a whopping $75,000 via Jungle Gems on July 12 and said he'll take his parents out for a nice dinner. Isn't that so lovely?

33-year-old William Wright from Brampton is the lucky winner, according to an OLG press release sent to Narcity.

"When I played my ticket at the store and saw the big winner screen appear, I started hopping up and down," Wright said.

The 33-year-old dad said he usually plays instant tickets, even though he likes the large jackpots, which come with Lotto Max wins.

But he wasn't expecting to score so big on the Jungle Gems scratch ticket. What are the chances? Slim, very slim.

"I was completely surprised! I was hoping for a $10 win," he laughed.

"I"ve never won money like this before–it was so unexpected," the father added. He also said he hopes to invest some of his money to grow it.

But more importantly, he plans "to celebrate by taking my parents out for a nice dinner." Aw, how sweet!

And if you were wondering where the lucky Brampton resident bought his ticket, well, it was from the Hasty Market on Bramalea Road.

The Brampton resident is not the only OLG winner to share his fortune. Earlier in July, an Ottawa resident shared her $1 million Lotto Max prize with a friend from Cold Lake, Ontario. Talk about BFF goals!

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

