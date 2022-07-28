NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario lottery winner

Ontario Lottery Winner Couldn't Sleep After Scoring $1M & Plans To Buy His Daughter A Home

He enjoys "seeing her live a happy life."

Ottawa News Reporter
Paul Ferguson with his Lotto 6/49 cheque.

Paul Ferguson with his Lotto 6/49 cheque.

OLG

What would you do if you were an Ontario lottery winner and scored a million dollars? Spend it on $25 specialty chocolate bars made in Hamilton or family? Well, one Hamilton resident who is now a millionaire has big plans for his daughter.

Paul Ferguson, a 74-year-old father, won $1 million thanks to the OLG's Lotto 64/9 draw on June 25. But how exactly will he spend that money?

Well, he and his wife plan to set up their only child with some new digs, according to an OLG press release sent to Narcity.

"We're going to share this with our daughter," he said. "We want to purchase a house for her and enjoy seeing her live a happy life.”

Does he win the dad of the year award or what?

The new millionaire found out that he won after checking the OLG app. But after hearing the app's winning jingle, the good news gave the 74-year-old a restless night.

"I was so excited I couldn’t sleep," said Ferguson.

Despite winning big, the Ontarian isn't the type to live extravagantly. He said he plans to use some of his money to buy a new wheelchair, in addition to helping out his daughter. Aw, too cute!

"My wife and I are very simple," he said. "We just want to live an easy, happy life."

FYI, he bought the winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Binbrook Street in Binbrook.

The Hamilton resident isn't the only Ontario lottery winner to share with family lately.

Earlier this week, an Oshawa resident said she was planning on taking her daughters on a trip to California with some of her $1 million win. Talk about a mother-daughter bonding moment!

And last week, a man from Brampton, Ontario, who won $75,000 playing OLG's Jungle Gems, said he planned to share his money with his family too.

It definitely pays to have a generous family.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...