Ontario Lottery Winner Couldn't Sleep After Scoring $1M & Plans To Buy His Daughter A Home
He enjoys "seeing her live a happy life."
What would you do if you were an Ontario lottery winner and scored a million dollars? Spend it on $25 specialty chocolate bars made in Hamilton or family? Well, one Hamilton resident who is now a millionaire has big plans for his daughter.
Paul Ferguson, a 74-year-old father, won $1 million thanks to the OLG's Lotto 64/9 draw on June 25. But how exactly will he spend that money?
Well, he and his wife plan to set up their only child with some new digs, according to an OLG press release sent to Narcity.
"We're going to share this with our daughter," he said. "We want to purchase a house for her and enjoy seeing her live a happy life.”
Does he win the dad of the year award or what?
The new millionaire found out that he won after checking the OLG app. But after hearing the app's winning jingle, the good news gave the 74-year-old a restless night.
"I was so excited I couldn’t sleep," said Ferguson.
Despite winning big, the Ontarian isn't the type to live extravagantly. He said he plans to use some of his money to buy a new wheelchair, in addition to helping out his daughter. Aw, too cute!
"My wife and I are very simple," he said. "We just want to live an easy, happy life."
FYI, he bought the winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Binbrook Street in Binbrook.
The Hamilton resident isn't the only Ontario lottery winner to share with family lately.
Earlier this week, an Oshawa resident said she was planning on taking her daughters on a trip to California with some of her $1 million win. Talk about a mother-daughter bonding moment!
And last week, a man from Brampton, Ontario, who won $75,000 playing OLG's Jungle Gems, said he planned to share his money with his family too.
It definitely pays to have a generous family.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.