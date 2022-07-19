A $3.8M Ontario Lottery Winner Says He Used His Wife & Kid's Birthdates As His Numbers
"My wife was surprised too!"
An Ontario lottery winner is celebrating his wife and children's birthdays in a whole new way after winning over $3 million in a recent lotto draw.
According to OLG, Oakville resident John Sirman is a whopping $3,841,273 richer after hitting big in the June 15, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Oh, and he also won $5 on his Encore selection, bringing his total winnings to $3,841,278. You can really feel the difference that fiver made.
While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, the devoted father of two admitted that his wife and kids were to thank for his win, well, in theory anyway.
"My winning numbers were a combination of my wife and children's birthdates," he gushed.
The 72-year-old, now retired, also revealed his wife's reaction, and his simple description is everything. "My wife was surprised too! It's very nice," he said.
As for what he plans to do with his newfound fortune, the family man says he plans to share it with his children. But unfortunately, there's no word if he is accepting adoption offers at this time.
If you are a firm believer in energies, it might interest you to know that the winning ticket was purchased at a Piggy Mart on Lakeshore Road in Oakville. If you hurry there quick, maybe you'll catch a vibe or two.
Want to be a winner? You could be.
Last week, OLG revealed there are only two weeks left to claim an Encore prize worth a life-changing $100,000.
The winning numbers (8843253) were drawn during the Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Lotto 6/49 draw.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.