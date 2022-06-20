Ontario Lottery Winner Took Home Over $1M From A Ticket She Bought On Friday The 13th
I guess it's not unlucky after all!
Ontario lottery winner, Maria Vescio, is Newmarket's latest millionaire after buying a lucky ticket on Friday the 13th.
Vescio won an impressive $1,231,792.20 after scoring a second prize Lotto Max win in the May 13, 2022 draw, according to OLG.
The lucky lady is an avid player and told OLG she's been playing "since the beginning" and used to buy Wintario tickets with her mom.
Now she plans on using her fortune to chase her own dreams and says the money "will go a long way" for her and her children.
Vescio says the win is a "huge blessing."
"I've never experienced a feeling like this before. It's surreal and beyond incredible," she told OLG.
The lucky winner bought her golden ticket at a Circle K on Yonge Street in Newmarket.
But, despite the day being widely known as bad luck thanks to a certain horror franchise and superstition, it seems fate had some lucky plans in store for Vescio.
The Newmarket resident said she was in disbelief when she checked her ticket and saw the Big Winner screen.
"I took a screen shot and immediately called my husband. When I looked at all the numbers I started screaming with excitement. I almost lost my voice!" she said.
Several Ontarians have become millionaires recently, thanks to a life-changing ticket.
A couple who had been playing for over 38 years won $1 million in March 2022, and a group of 16 nurses who also happened to be coworkers won $2 million with an Ontario 49 jackpot.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.