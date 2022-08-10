Ontario Lottery Winner Scores $6 Million After Playing For More Than Four Decades
"I didn't believe what I was seeing."
An Ontario lottery winner who first jumped into the game in the '70s will forever remember 2022 as the year he became a multimillionaire.
According to OLG, Etobicoke resident Frank Jarman became a stunning $6 million richer after winning the top prize in the June 4 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Jarman, who is self-employed, had been playing the lottery for nearly half a century before his big win, which might explain why he needed a little help believing it.
"I was at my regular store doing my lottery business, when I checked my ticket using the ticket checker," he recalled. "When I saw $6 million appear on the screen I jumped back, and then checked it again. I didn't believe what I was seeing, so I asked the store clerk for a printout of the winning numbers."
The independent worker also shared the wholesome moment he told his wife that their working days were over.
"My wife saw the look on my face and asked what happened, and I said, 'I think we can retire!'" he said collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
As for what he plans to do winnings, Frank says he plans to invest and finish up some home renovations to start.
"I'll take some time for this to settle in before making any big decisions," he added. "I feel so blessed and extremely fortunate, I always said five or six million is just the right amount."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.