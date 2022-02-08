Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

Ontario Could Build 1.5M Homes Over The Next Decade & Here's Why It Could Happen

The Housing Affordability Task Force is calling it an "ambitious but achievable target."

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Could Build 1.5M Homes Over The Next Decade & Here's Why It Could Happen
Jon Bilous | Dreamstime

There's a chance that the Ontario government could build 1.5 million homes in the next ten years if they follow the recommendations put out by the task force focused on addressing the housing crisis in the province.

Ontario's Housing Affordability Task Force published its recommendations on February 8, which provided the provincial government with options on how to deal with the housing supply crisis.

According to the Task Force, there are five key areas that can rapidly boost the supply of houses for Ontario's market that will help meet a goal of adding 1.5 million homes within the next ten years:

  • Change zoning and planning policies to make space for greater density and broaden the variety of housing.
  • Trim and streamline urban design rules so development costs could be lowered.
  • "Depoliticize the approvals process to address NIMBYism and cut red tape to speed up housing."
  • Stop abuse of the appeals process and tackle Ontario Land Tribunal's backlog by prioritizing cases that will increase housing.
  • Have all levels of government on the same page to channel their efforts on bringing more housing to the province.
According to the report, Ontario's house prices have nearly tripled over the past decade, and are continuing to rise much faster than what Ontarians are making.

The Task Force says the average cost for a house in Ontario by the end of 2021 was $923,000, which is an eyewatering jump from what it was ten years ago at $329,000 (a tear-jerking $594,000 price difference, to be exact.)

"Today, home ownership or finding a quality rental is now out of reach for too many Ontarians. The system is not working as it should be," the task force writes.

"While the crisis is widespread, it weighs more heavily on some groups than on others. Young people starting a family who need a larger home find themselves priced out of the market. Black, Indigenous and marginalized people face even greater challenges."

The Housing Affordability Task Force was established during Ontario's fall economic statement back in November, which was created so they could give the government some advice on how to support housing supply and affordability in the province.

"Our recommendations focus on ramping up the supply of housing. Measures are already in place to try to cool demand, but they will not fill Ontario’s housing need," the task force concludes.

"More supply is key. Building more homes will reduce the competition for our scarce supply of homes and will give Ontarians more housing choices. It will improve housing affordability across the board."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian housing market

This Ontario City Has The Fastest Rising House Prices In The Country & Here's Why

No, it's not Toronto.

Alpegor | Dreamstime

There's no doubt that buying a house in Toronto is a next-to-impossible feat, which has pushed many first-time homebuyers outside of the GTA to get their foot in the housing market. Since so many out-of-towners are moving to this one Ontario city, their house prices jumped up so much so that it had the highest growth rate in all the country toward the end of last year.

In a recent Royal LePage article, the real estate company pointed to Kingston as the city that's seen the highest home price appreciation rate in all of Canada last quarter.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

Toronto Home Prices Are Now Officially Higher Than Vancouver & Here's What Has Caused It

While many thought we’d never see the day, it’s finally happened.

Mirko Vitali | Dreamstime, Natalia Bratslavsky | Dreamstime

Toronto is now outpacing Vancouver when it comes to home prices, taking the crown for Canada’s most expensive housing market.

Toronto’s composite MLS HPI benchmark ($1.26 million) edged out Vancouver’s ($1.255 million) in January, according to a report by RBC Economist Robert Hogue. Known for its notoriously pricey home costs, Vancouver has held the title of Canada’s most expensive market for decades — and by a wide margin.

“It’s a stunning development though not entirely surprising considering how hot the Toronto-area market has become, especially since the fall,” writes Hogue. “Toronto’s benchmark price soared over the past five months, including a mind-blowing 4.3% monthly increase — or nearly $52,000 — in January alone. Vancouver prices have accelerated as well, just not to the same extent.”

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

7 Mistakes First-Time Home Buyers Always Make, According To A Real Estate Expert

Calling all rookies! 🏡

Daniel Krylov | Dreamstime, Rodrigolab | Dreamstime

Buying your first home can be pretty daunting and it can seem impossible to know where to start when searching for a property in Canada.

Jordan Bieri, a residential real estate broker, chatted with Narcity about the biggest mistakes rookies always make and how to go into the process as prepared as possible.

Keep Reading Show less
british columbia houses for sale

You Can Buy A Stunning Vineyard In BC With A Helipad For $8.7M & It's A Wine Lover's Dream

The views are unreal!🍷

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

An entire vineyard is for sale in B.C. right now, and it's a dream property for wine lovers.

The business is set in a stunning area, surrounded by mountains on every side, and it can all be yours for $8.7 million.

Keep Reading Show less