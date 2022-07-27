NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario houses for sale

A Resort-Style Ontario Home Is Selling For Under $700K & It Comes With Its Own Courtyard

You'll feel like you're spending you summers in an Italian villa.

Toronto Staff Writer
1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.

1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX

If you love the idea of staying in a gorgeous Italian villa but hate travelling, this under $1 million Ontario home could be the answer you've been looking for.

1561 Oliver Road, located in Thunder Bay, is a five-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow that offers an expansive 1,791 square feet of living space, which is on sale for $684,900.

The home's exterior features a resort-like courtyard, perfect for hosting BBQs during the summer and flexing on your friends via flossy Instagram posts.

1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX

The property is surrounded by lush greenery, making it an appealing environment for those looking to have a big family and entertain a pet dog or two.

1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX

Thankfully, its interior does not suffer in comparison, featuring a modern open-concept kitchen and big windows that let the surrounding natural beauty of Ontario into the home.

1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX

If curling up on a comfy couch and reading next to a fireplace sounds like an appealing way to wait out winter to you, then this living room has definitely got you covered.

1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX

To be honest, the bedrooms are nothing fancy, but their sizeable windows and minimal design do help them feel cozy.

1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX

But, the main bathroom features a step-up bathtub that could be a great place to lose yourself with a glass of wine when the mood strikes.

1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX

The home's basement also comes with its own fireplace and living room, making it the ideal hangout spot for family members who need a little privacy from time to time.

1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX

The backyard features a patio of its own, offering stunning views of the lot's forestry despite not being as attractive as the front courtyard.

1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX

If you want your family home to be surrounded by nature, look no further than this hidden gem.

Resort-Style Ontario Home

1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.

1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX

Price: $684,900

Address: 1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, ON

Description: A villa-style bungalow surrounded by lush greenery.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...