A Resort-Style Ontario Home Is Selling For Under $700K & It Comes With Its Own Courtyard
You'll feel like you're spending you summers in an Italian villa.
If you love the idea of staying in a gorgeous Italian villa but hate travelling, this under $1 million Ontario home could be the answer you've been looking for.
1561 Oliver Road, located in Thunder Bay, is a five-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow that offers an expansive 1,791 square feet of living space, which is on sale for $684,900.
The home's exterior features a resort-like courtyard, perfect for hosting BBQs during the summer and flexing on your friends via flossy Instagram posts.
1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX
The property is surrounded by lush greenery, making it an appealing environment for those looking to have a big family and entertain a pet dog or two.
1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX
Thankfully, its interior does not suffer in comparison, featuring a modern open-concept kitchen and big windows that let the surrounding natural beauty of Ontario into the home.
1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX
If curling up on a comfy couch and reading next to a fireplace sounds like an appealing way to wait out winter to you, then this living room has definitely got you covered.
1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX
To be honest, the bedrooms are nothing fancy, but their sizeable windows and minimal design do help them feel cozy.
1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX
But, the main bathroom features a step-up bathtub that could be a great place to lose yourself with a glass of wine when the mood strikes.
1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX
The home's basement also comes with its own fireplace and living room, making it the ideal hangout spot for family members who need a little privacy from time to time.
1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX
The backyard features a patio of its own, offering stunning views of the lot's forestry despite not being as attractive as the front courtyard.
1561 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario.Eric Vastamaki | RE/MAX
If you want your family home to be surrounded by nature, look no further than this hidden gem.
Description: A villa-style bungalow surrounded by lush greenery.