Ontario’s New Beach Motel Has A Dreamy Rooftop Bar & Rooms With Blue Water Views (PHOTOS)
It's steps away from a white sand beach.
This stunning new vacation spot in Ontario will have you living like you're on holiday in the tropics. The Beach Motel is a boutique hotel located in the quaint town of Southampton, about a three-hour drive from Toronto. The venue just opened its doors on March 3 and offers a year-round escape to serenity.
The motel was brought to life by local couple Samantha and Dane Buttenaar, who always wanted to create the ultimate vacation destination that they felt was missing from the Southampton experience. After discovering an old motel for sale during a walk, the pair decided to make their dreams a reality and The Beach Motel was born.
Rendering The Beach Motel exterior. The Beach Motel
Boasting 17 suites, a spa, lounge, and rooftop bar, the venue marries luxury service with a casual, relaxed tone. With stunning dune-filled beaches just a walk away, it's the ultimate place to spend your summer days. Many elements of the design were inspired by the couple's travels, and you'll find soft tones and minimalist decor, as well as art pieces that bring in some of the local culture.
Inside The Beach Motel. Niamh Barry | Courtesy of The Beach Motel
You can choose from a variety of rooms including Double Queens, Single Queens, and Single Kings, some of which boast views of Lake Huron. The suites are outfitted with Nespresso coffee machines, craft cocktail kits, custom bathrobes, and more. If you feel like spending a night in, you can order food right to your door via the tablet.
One of the suites at The Beach Motel. Niamh Barry | Courtesy of The Beach Motel
The two-room Spahhh focuses mostly on massage services, and you can enjoy a stone massage, bamboo treatment, and Swedish massage.
The Spahhh which offers massage services. Niamh Barry | Courtesy of The Beach Motel
The SandBar is considered "one of the most exciting amenities." The rooftop patio overlooks the charming town and features a fireplace, two fire bowls, and swanky furniture with Cali vibes. The menu, created by Chef Cary McLellan, includes locally-sourced dishes that can be enjoyed on the rooftop or in the lobby. While the service is only offered to guests during busier seasons, there will be a weekly dinner launching soon that the public can enjoy as well.
Rendering of the SandBar at The Beach Motel.The Beach Motel
The courtyard is another unique attribute, and during the summer months you can catch a movie from your balcony and even get popcorn delivered right to your door.
Inside The Beach Motel. Niamh Barry | Courtesy of The Beach Motel
If you've been dreaming of a beach escape, this new boutique hotel is worth checking out, and the best part is, you don't need a plane ticket to get there.
The Beach Motel
$299+/night
Address: 21 Huron St. S., Southampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience beach town life at this dreamy new boutique hotel with a rooftop patio and spa.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
