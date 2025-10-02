Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this lakeside Ontario town with dreamy Hamptons vibes

Thinking of moving? This charming Ontario town with breathtaking beaches and a cozy downtown is a dream spot to live, according to readers, and offers a peaceful escape from city life.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers which Canadian small town they'd love to move to, and this quaint lakeside village with gorgeous beaches was one of the places mentioned.
Southampton is a beautiful waterfront village located on the sparkling shores of Lake Huron.
According to the tourism website, it's a "nautical little hideaway" where you can "live like you're in the Hamptons (without breaking the bank)."
The area is known for its "beautiful and unspoiled sandy beach" which stretches for kilometres and is complete with dune grass, a boardwalk, swings and more.
You can spend your summer days relaxing on the powdery shores and taking a dip in the shimmering waters.
The downtown is dotted with cozy cafes, galleries, boutiques, eateries and more, where you can find all sorts of unique treasures and delicious bites to eat.
Southampton is known as "Ontario's hiking haven." There are endless trails where you can stretch your legs, from the scenic Southampton Boardwalk along Lake Huron to the nearby Beiner's Bush Trail, which winds through rolling hills and lush forests.
During the winter months, the town transforms into a serene, snowy gem, boasting snowshoe trails and breathtaking views of the frosty lake.
According to PEAK Point Real Estate Brokerage, "Southampton captivates with its blend of scenic beauty, community spirit, and historical charm. Whether you're searching for a waterfront property, a cozy cottage retreat, or a family-friendly home close to beaches and amenities, Southampton offers an idyllic setting for your next real estate investment."
Zolo reports that the average house price in the area for September 2025 was $731,422.
With beautiful beaches and Hamptons vibes, it's no surprise Canadians say they'd love to move to this charming small town.
