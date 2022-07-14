This New Beach Town Motel In Ontario Is A Tropical Paradise A Short Walk From Sandy Shores
A quiet oasis near the busy strip.
A luxury motel just opened this month in Ontario and visiting is like you're on vacation in a tropical destination. The Kiwi Motel is a new stay just off of the beach strip in Grand Bend.
This beachy motel opened its doors on July 1 and has 15 unique rooms to choose from. From double bed studios to king suites, there are a lot of options to choose from and most come with their own private outdoor space.
The motel is a year-round escape in the sun where you can swim in the outdoor pool in the summer (opening soon) and warm up by a campfire in the winter (weather permitting).
"We are tropical themed, and everything is meant to feel fresh and light and fun!" the owner Chelsea Middleton told Narcity. From the blue and green tones, palm tree wallpaper patterns and basket-style seating, it's like you've never left the beach.
There are a number of different room types to choose from. Double studio rooms have two double beds, great for trips with friends, queen studios have one queen bed with a desk area and both studio spaces have 11-foot vaulted ceilings.
The king suites have fun fruity names like the Coconut and Papaya Suite, each with its own luxury amenities from fireplaces and full bathtubs to separate seating areas and one with its own kitchenette.
The summer vibes will only ramp up come August when the new outdoor pool is open (the exact date to be announced). The pool will have a deep end and shallow end surrounded by a spacious deck complete with private cabanas, lounge seating and umbrellas. An outdoor fire pit and lawn games will also be available for use later this summer.
The motel is steps away from the popular beach strip full of restaurants, shops and nightlife. You will also be within walking distance of popular wineries, breweries and summer attractions.
The Kiwi Motel
$189+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: 40 Main St. E., Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can live your best beach life in this new tropical-themed motel in Grand Bend.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.