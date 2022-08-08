The Top 25 Hotels In Canada Were Announced By Tripadvisor & 2 Ontario Spots Made The List
They're both in Toronto.
Have you ever wondered what fellow travellers think are the absolute best hotels to visit in Canada? Trip Advisor released its list of the top 25 hotels in Canada and two Ontario stays not only made the list but they are in the top five.
The Travellers' Choice award winners are in the top 10% of listings on Trip Advisor and continuously earn great reviews. The top hotels are selected based on the quality and quantity of reviews from people who have actually stayed there within a twelve-month period.
The two Ontario hotels that came in near the top are The Hazelton Hotel earning first place and Bisha Hotel Toronto which came in fourth place. It looks like a visit to Toronto should be on your upcoming travel list.
The Hazelton Hotel is a five-star spot centrally located near downtown. It boasts spacious rooms with luxury decor including grand Hollywood-inspired suites. The on-site restaurant features French and Italian dishes and there is also a wellness spa including an indoor salt pool.
Bisha Hotel Toronto is a four-star stay in the city's entertainment district, a short walk to the Rogers Centre and the CN Tower. It features modern contemporary decor, multiple dining options, an on-site spa and a rooftop pool.
Only four provinces graced the list of highest-rated Canadian stays; Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Nova Scotia. British Columbia dominated with eleven hotels on the top-rated list and the province of Quebec is a close second with ten stays in the top 25. Nova Scotia had two of its hotels hit the rankings as well.
According to Trip Advisor, here are the top-ranked hotels in Canada:
- The Hazelton Hotel - Toronto ON
- Loden Hotel - Vancouver, BC
- The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal - Montreal, QC
- Bisha Hotel Toronto - Toronto, ON
- Magnolia Hotel And Spa - Victoria, BC
- Wedgewood Hotel & Spa - Vancouver, BC
- Auberge du Vieux-Port - Montreal, QC
- L'Hermitage Hotel - Vancouver, BC
- Auberge Saint Antoine - Quebec City, QC
- Sundial Hotel - Whistler, BC
- Hotel Nelligan - Montreal, QC
- Stonehaven Le Manoir - Sainte Agathe des Monts, QC
- The Sutton Place Hotel Halifax - Halifax, NS
- Rosewood Hotel Georgia - Vancouver, BC
- OPUS Vancouver - Vancouver, BC
- Long Beach Lodge Resort - Tofino, BC
- Oak Bay Beach Hotel - Victoria, BC
- The Oswego Hotel - Victoria, BC
- Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton - Montreal, QC
- Hotel-Musee Premieres Nations - Wendake, QC
- Fox Harb'r Resort - Fox Harbour, NS
- Hotel Le Manoir Belle Plage - Carleton-sur-Mer, QC
- Hotel Place d'Armes Old Montreal - Montreal, QC
- Le Mount Stephen - Montreal, QC
- Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa - Summerland, BC
The deluxe sightseeing boat tour at Niagara Falls came in at number ten out of ten ranked activities. If you've never journeyed behind the falls to feel the spray against your face maybe this is your sign to plan an Ontario road trip.
The Whistler ATV Bushwacker Tour came in first place on the list of Canadian adventures. You can turn a trip to Whistler into an epic high-rated vacation by staying at the Sundial Hotel which was ranked at spot ten among the top Canadian hotels.
