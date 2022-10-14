Two Canadian Hotels Were Named Among The Best In The World & Cost Less Than You Might Think
And they're both in one province!
If you've been craving a little staycation lately, it's good to know that Canada is home to some of the best hotels in the world.
In fact, two such hotels just cracked a spot on a new ranking of the top hotels in the world, and they both happen to be in Quebec.
Travel publication Travel + Leisure announced its 100 Best Hotels in the World list for 2022, which it says "reflects the resurgence of global jet-setting."
The destinations were chosen by gathering feedback from readers when it comes to properties that delivered great service, thoughtful amenities, and made the overall journey more memorable.
So here's a look at the Canadian properties that made the list:
Manoir Hovey
Of the two properties, Manoir Hovey in Quebec, took the higher spot in the list, coming in at the 50th position.
This idyllic getaway is located just outside of North Hatley, one of Quebec's popular picturesque villages and is about an hour and a half drive from Montreal.
There's a lot to love about the property including its lake views, marble bathrooms and luxury amenities.
As one voter put it, "It's like setting back time."
While coming in at 50th position is pretty cool for the Quebec location overall, this isn't the first time this property has been featured in the ranking.
It was also the highest-rated Canadian destination on the list last year, when it was featured in 23rd place.
So, wondering how much it costs to stay a night in this gorgeous property? Well, prices start at €159 which is roughly CA$213 per night. It's not exactly cheap, but not a bad price to pay for a stay in one of the best hotels in the world either!
Auberge Saint-Antoine
The next hotel to make it to the list is the Auberge Saint-Antoine in Quebec City.
This landmark hotel is no stranger to accolades, and is routinely named among the best in Canada. That's because of the incredible amenities which includes rooms with heated floors, private terraces and fireplaces.
The hotel is also home to Chez Muffy, a swanky farm-to-table restaurant.
A night stay at this family-owned hotel will set you back €189 which is CA$253. It's not too bad, especially if you're feeling like you deserve to treat yourself!
Outside of Canada, the hotel named number one in the world was none other than Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Italy. This marks the first time in more than a decade that readers chose a European hotel in the top spot.
Last year, India had 12 properties on the list overall, making it the country with the highest number of best hotels in the world. This year the country still fared well, with 11 properties making the list in total, the same as Italy.
But the country with the biggest number of hotels in the list was the U.S. which packed in a whopping 19 properties. Not too shabby!