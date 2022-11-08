You Can Visit A Magical, One-Of-A-Kind Ice Hotel In Canada & Feel Like You're In 'Frozen'
Elsa would totally stay here.
Are you bothered by the cold? If you've always wanted to live like an ice queen, a unique experience opening in Canada next year will let you live out your Frozen fantasy.
The Hôtel de Glace in Quebec is a one-of-a-kind ice hotel where you can feel just like Elsa for a night.
Located in the province's Capitale-Nationale region at the Village Vacances Valcartier, the incredible hotel is the only thing like it in North America and is made entirely out of snow and ice.
Described as a "Nordic getaway," the ice hotel features majestic snow arches, crystal-clear ice sculptures and unique ice-sculpted rooms.
It was even named one of the coolest ice hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure.
There are 30 rooms and themed suites overall. At the starting price of $399 per night, you can stay in a one-bed ice room that offers "the intimacy of an igloo" and also comes with a welcome cocktail, a room at the Hôtel Valcartier on the same night as your stay at the Hôtel de Glace and a discount at the hotel's spa.
Guests also get access to a "Nordic area" with a hot tub and sauna under the stars and will also be able to access a skating trail.
All rooms come with a bed with a thermal insulated mattress, a winter sleeping bag, an insulated bed sheet and a pillow.
Some of the swankier rooms even come with their own private hot tub and fireplace for extra cozy nights.
The rooms are kept between -3 C and -5 C, according to the hotel, no matter what the outdoor temperature is. But don't worry — the sleeping bags guests are provided with are able to keep you warm against temperatures between -15 C and -30 C.
Guests will also undergo a training session before their stay, during which guides will explain the unique experience of sleeping at the hotel and provide information about the equipment you'll have at your disposal.
If you get hungry during your stay, there are a number of restaurants at the Village Vacances Valcartier. For those not interested in sleeping on ice, the Hôtel de Glace also offers day passes where you can tour the hotel grounds.
The hotel is located just 20 minutes from Quebec City's downtown area, making it great for both day trips and overnight getaways.
It will be open for day visits and overnight stays as of January 4, 2023, running until March.
Hôtel de Glace
Price: $24.99+ per person for day passes, $399+ per night for rooms
When: Opening January 4, 2023
Address: 2280 Boul. Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can spend a night living like Elsa at this one-of-a-kind ice hotel just 20 minutes away from Quebec City.