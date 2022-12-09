11 Gorgeous Hotels In Canada To Visit This Winter & One Is Perched On A Rock In The Atlantic
From coastal retreats to city castles, these hotels will take your breath away.
Planning a trip in Canada and need some destination inspiration?
There are stunning places to stay around the country, from historical hotels to scenic and secluded escapes.
Whether you're looking to explore beaches in Tofino, admire Montreal's architecture or interested in hiking the Cabot Trail, there are many unique hotels in Canada to fit your next adventure.
Here are some of the most beautiful hotels in Canada that you should visit this winter:
The Fairmont Royal York — Toronto, Ontario
Stepping inside this hotel will immediately impress you. Found in the heart of downtown Toronto, the Royal York is one of the skyline's oldest and most recognized buildings. Built in the 1920s, this hotel has held on to is resplendent interiors reminiscent of the Golden Age.
Rimrock Resort Hotel — Banff, Alberta
Nestled in the Rockies, this is the place to be for mountain views and outdoor adventures. Located just 5 minutes from the Banff townsite, world-class ski resorts like Sunshine Village and Mount Norquay are less than a 30-minute drive away.
Fogo Island Inn — Fogo Island, Newfoundland
Fogo, a small island off the northern coast of Newfoundland, is the perfect traveller's escape. Built on tall stilts, this hotel practically sits in the Atlantic ocean. You can spot whales and icebergs from your one-of-a-kind room decorated by local artisans.
Le Capitole Hotel — Quebec City, Quebec
A historic theatre revamped into a modern-day hotel, Le Capitole is one of Quebec City's most impressive buildings. Located along the Old City's fortified walls, you can't miss this architectural marvel.
The Delta Bessborough — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
A classic château-style hotel, the Bessborough has sweeping views over the South Saskatchewan River. Stroll through the expansive, lush gardens and admire the structure's stone façade. Nicknamed "The Bessy" by locals, this century-old hotel stands out on the Saskatoon skyline.
The Wickaninnish Inn — Tofino, British Columbia
Perched between the rainforest and the ocean, this place is a nature lover's retreat. The Pacific Rim National Park is only 10 minutes away, offering hiking, mountain biking and year-round surfing. The sustainable property makes use of local materials, like the Red Cedars that line the lobby.
Hotel Place d'Armes — Montreal, Quebec
Found in a gorgeous 19th century neoclassical building, this hotel is in the heart of Vieux-Montréal. This property boasts a tranquil hammam spa and charming rooms complete with exposed brick and large windows overlooking the cobblestone streets below.
Cabot — Inverness, Nova Scotia
Found on the picturesque Cape Breton Island, this oceanfront resort sits on a mile-long sandy beach. Offering sprawling views over the Atlantic Ocean and a ruggedly beautiful coastline, the Cabot will make you appreciate life on the East Coast. It stands out with some of the most scenic golf courses in all of Canada!
Fairmont Château Laurier — Ottawa, Ontario
If you've ever wished to live in a castle, this is the place to stay. The first hotel of its kind, the grand château was build 100 years ago next to Parliament Hill, overlooking the Ottawa River. Each side of the hotel offers a spectacular view, whether it be gothic revival architecture or the green landscape of the Rideau Canal.
Rodd Hotel — Charlottetown, P.E.I.
With elegant interiors complete with marble floors and vaulted ceilings, you'll feel like you've stepped into the 1930s. You can take in views of the scenic Charlottetown harbour from the rooftop garden.
Killarney Mountain Lodge — Killarney, Ontario
This rustic lodge found on Georgian Bay is beautifully serene, surrounded by wildlife and nature. You can get out on the water with activities like sailing, canoeing and kayaking, or explore the hiking and biking trails of the provincial park nearby. After a day outdoors, settle into your cozy cabin and relax.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on December 7, 2016.