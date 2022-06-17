The World's Top Road Trips For Summer Were Just Revealed & This Canadian Route Made The List
This scenic drive on Cape Breton Island offers breathtaking views!
Planning a summer road trip? New research has revealed the best road trips in the world, and a scenic drive in Canada with breathtaking coastal views made the list!
A travel report by Premier Inn, a British hotel chain, looked at Pinterest and Google search data to determine the top 10 trending road trips for summer 2022.
Renowned road trips like Hawaii's Road to Hana and Australia's Great Ocean Road took the top two spots, followed by Scotland's North Coast 500, the Pacific Coast and Pan-American highways in the U.S. and Ruta 40 in Argentina.
The Cabot Trail in Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, was listed as the top road trip in Canada, and seventh across the globe.
While it's not in the top five, the Cabot Trail did, however, manage to beat out the famous Route 66 in the U.S., which landed in the 10th spot on the list.
The 298-kilometre-long trail is a mix of roads, paths and stairs that is said to be "one of the world's most scenic drives." With its enchanting valleys and rolling hills, the Cabot Trail may make you feel like you've gone abroad to the Scottish Highlands.
The drive will take you past stunning views of the ocean and to charming fishing villages, with tons to do and so many hidden gems to explore on the way.
Along the route is the Skyline Trail, which is an easy hike that offers incredible views of the ocean and a place to spot whales, moose, bald eagles and lots of other wildlife.
There's also Ingonish Beach, a beach with great waves where you can take a dip in both the salty Atlantic Ocean and a warm freshwater lake.
You can also feast on tons of classic East Coast eats on the way, including chowder, lobster and oat cakes.
It's recommended to use several days to completely take in the route and all it has to offer, so start planning that summer road trip now!
Cabot Trail
Location: Cape Breton Island, NS
Why You Need To Go: You can get stunning coastal and valley views on this scenic drive, with tons of trails, beaches and culture to explore along the way!
