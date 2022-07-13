NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

These 3 Islands Were Voted The Best In Canada & They're Perfect For A Summer Getaway

One island was named the best in Canada for the fifth year in a row!

Trending Staff Writer
The Skyline Trail on Cape Breton Island. Right: A person at a beach in Tofino. ​

The Skyline Trail on Cape Breton Island. Right: A person at a beach in Tofino.

SappheirosPhoto | Dreamstime, Jaahnlieb | Dreamstime

If you're looking for an island to escape to this summer, look no further! Travel + Leisure has released the results of their World's Best Awards 2022 survey, and three Canadian islands were named the best in the country.

Each year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers for their opinions on different kinds of travel experiences from across the world, asking them to rate islands, cruises, spas, flights, destinations and more on several characteristics.

"Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value," says T+L.

Cape Breton Island was deemed to be the best island in Canada, making it the fifth year in a row that the Nova Scotian isle has secured the spot.

Cape Breton, which was also named one of the best islands in the world by readers, is "beloved for its Indigenous culture, whale-watching, legendary lobster rolls, and the 185-mile Cabot Trail, which encircles the island."

According to T+L, the island is also well known for its golf courses, especially those found at golf resort Cabot Cape Breton.

Following Cape Breton is Prince Edward Island, voted the second best island in Canada thanks to its "dramatic coastline," and many trails.

The island is also where you'll find the home of Anne of Green Gables, specifically, the place that inspired Lucy Maud Montgomery's story and characters, as well as scenic beaches (some with red sand), and delicious seafood.

Finally, Vancouver Island was deemed the third best island in Canada, with one T+L reader shouting it out for being a "beautiful forested coastal island."

On Vancouver Island, you'll find stunning waterfalls, lush forests and tons of nature to see and explore.

You'll also find the coastal village of Tofino, a surfer's paradise that was recently named one of the greatest places in the world, (one of only two Canadian destinations to be deemed so), as well as Victoria, one of B.C.'s smaller cities that was named the best in Canada.

It's not the first time that these three islands have been named Canada's best — the isles are actually consistently named as top islands in the country, and were also deemed to be the best three by Travel + Leisure in 2021.

