The World's Greatest Places for 2022 Were Revealed & 2 Canadian Spots Made The List
The list includes popular destinations and less-explored locales.
As travellers take to the skies and hit the roads again, Time Magazine has released its fourth annual list of the 50 greatest places in the world, and two Canadian destinations made the cut.
Time's World's Greatest Places 2022 list was compiled by "[soliciting] nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences," the magazine said.
Tofino, B.C., and Toronto were the only two Canadian spots to make the list.
Tofino, a beachy paradise on Vancouver Island, is where "wildlife tours, forest hiking, and walks along wide sandy beaches reconnect people with nature," said Time.
It notes that the former fishing village is also great for storm-watching and has "a thriving cold-water surfing scene."
For things to do in Tofino, Time highlights a new feature at the Tofino Resort + Marina, a hotel right on the water in the heart of the coastal village.
This spring, the resort introduced a floating sauna experience that lets you relax in a wood-fired sauna that you can only get to by boat on the waters of the Pacific Ocean.
Toronto, the only other Canadian spot on the list, is "a city begging to be discovered and appreciated," says Time.
There are so many new things on offer this year in the city, like the Frida: Immersive Dream exhibit, which is by the creators of Immersive Van Gogh, and ArtworxTO, a chance to explore free public art across Toronto.
If art's not your thing, Time notes that the Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark, the largest water park of its kind in the province, can be found at Toronto's Ontario Place "just in time for summer."
Other spots included on the list include Australia's Great Barrier Reef — "where visitors can see undersea wonders while participating in conservation efforts" — and Miami, which is "emerging as the U.S.'s capital of cool."
Bali, Indonesia, was also recognized for its many openings of "big-ticket luxury resorts and wellness experiences," as well as South Korea's Seoul, which is the "first city government to integrate with the Metaverse."
If you're looking for more great places to visit that are closer to home, a new ranking of the 25 best small cities in Canada was recently released, with some surprising locations making the cut.