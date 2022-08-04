NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

3 Canadian Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In The World & These Photos Prove It

These cities ranked super high for factors like stability, healthcare and infrastructure. 🙌

Stephen Avenue in Downtown Calgary. Right: A view of the Vancouver Harbour.

Ronniechua | Dreamstime, Ben Goode | Dreamstime

The Global Liveability Index 2022 is out and three major Canadian cities made it to the top 10 list.

Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto were all ranked amongst the top 10 most liveable cities in the world in 2022 — making Canada the only country to have three cities among the much-coveted positions!

The Global Liveability Index assesses 172 cities around the globe and looks into which provides the best and worst living conditions.

Scores are broken down into five categories: Stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

And clearly, Canada is doing something right.

The Canadian city which ranked the highest is Calgary, which shares third place with Zurich, Switzerland.

It's a big move up for the city which was at the 18th position a year ago.

And, let's just say we're not surprised. Apart from meeting all the criteria, this city is just so ... pretty!

From natural beauty to patios to gorgeous architecture, it has it all!

Meanwhile Vancouver was ranked in the third spot.

Again, this stunning city deserves all the titles it gets.

Finally Toronto took the eight position.

All in all, it's a huge jump from 2021, when no Canadian cities made it onto the Global Liveability Index at all.

The survey saw Vienna, Austria, take the top position, as it did in 2019 and 2018, followed by Copenhagen, Denmark.

Other cities to make to the list include Geneva, Switzerland; Frankfurt, Germany; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Osaka, Japan; and Melbourne, Australia.

While the last two year's rankings have been driven partly by the pandemic, this year, the survey has taken on a more positive outlook.

"Amid the gradual— and ongoing—shift in the status of covid-19 from pandemic to endemic and a rise in global vaccination rates, the global average liveability score has rebounded," it notes.

However, factors like Russia's invasion of Ukraine are "a new threat."

