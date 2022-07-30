7 Dreamy Places In Canada That Will Make You Feel Like You're Visiting France This Summer
Cobblestone streets and cute cafes await!
If you've been wishing for a European vacation, you can get the same vibes without leaving the country.
There are so many places that are like a slice of Europe right here in Canada, with tons of hidden gems just waiting to be explored.
You can feel like you're spending summer on the French Riveria or escape to Paris for an afternoon, all without the long trip and expensive plane ticket.
While you're saving up to visit France and its iconic landmarks, here are seven affordable alternatives that make for a perfect French staycation.
Oak Bay Beach Hotel
Price: $294+ per night
Location: 1175 Beach Dr., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're at a hotel in the South of France at this luxurious resort in B.C. built in the style of an English manor.
The resort was even named the best in Canada and one of the best in the world in 2021 by Condé Nast Traveller.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Café Lunette
Price: 💸💸
Location: 1741 Lower Water St., Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: Café Lunette, which opened earlier this year in downtown Halifax, is a charming "Parisian-inspired oasis" that acts as a cafe by day and a bistro by night.
The restaurant serves classic French dishes like boeuf bourguignon and onion soup as well as desserts like croissants, madeleines and macarons.
Morrison's Quarry
Price: $20 per adult
Location: 1780 Route 105, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: This swimming hole less than 30 minutes away from Ottawa looks like it could be found in the French Riviera.
This hidden gem has turquoise blue water and is nestled between towering white cliffs. You may even be able to spot the purposely sunken shipwrecks along the bottom of the quarry, which are used for diving training.
Ladurée
Price: 💸💸
Location: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ladurée's pastel interior and selection of French desserts will make you feel like you've been transported to Paris for an afternoon.
They even serve afternoon tea, which comes with madeleines, finger sandwiches and other desserts.
Dundurn Castle
Price: $14.25 per adult
Location: 610 York Blvd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's not the Palace of Versailles, but Dundurn Castle in Ontario might be just as majestic.
You can explore the grounds of the castle, which include a two-acre historic garden, and then take a guided tour of the lavish 40-room villa.
Kelso Lavender
Price: $12 per person
Location: 8649 Appleby Line, Milton ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're strolling through the lavender fields of Provence with a trip to one of Ontario's stunning lavender farms.
Kelso Lavender in Milton has more than 25,000 English and French lavender plants for you to explore, and even sells lavender-infused products like candles and soaps.
Quebec City
Price: Free
Location: Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Quebec City's charming cobblestone streets, French cuisine and historic sites will likely leave you feeling like you've been transported to a completely different culture.
The city's European flair makes it a great place to go if you want the feel of international travel for a much cheaper price.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.