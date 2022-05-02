NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

9 Dreamy Lavender Farms In Ontario Where You Can Stroll Through Purple Fields In Bloom

Feel like you're in the French countryside.💜

Ottawa Staff Writer
If you've been dreaming in purple lately, you may want to add one of Ontario's stunning lavender farms to your summer bucket list. You can wander through rows of purple blooms and enjoy the fragrant scent for a magical day out.

There are so many lavender fields to explore across the province, you're bound to find one near you.

Some have unique events and activities like outdoor picnics, wine tastings and Instagrammable displays. So here are nine you might want to check out this summer.

Apple Hill Lavender

Price: Free

Address: 1795 Windham Rd. 11, Windham Centre, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can stroll through purple fields, eat homemade vanilla bean ice cream with a hint of lavender and even take home some essential oils. They are also hosting some fun yoga events in the lavender field this summer.

Website

Kelso Lavender

Price: $12 per adult

Address: 8649 Appleby Line, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get your camera ready for a dreamy photoshoot in purple chairs surrounded by the lavender fields and grab a fresh bouquet on your way out. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

Website

Avalon Lavender Farm

Price: $14 admission, and an extra $10 at the door to cut your own bundles

Address: 347036 Mono Centre Rd., Mono, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can cut your own lavender bundle or walk along a nearby river at this new lavender farm near Toronto. They even have farm animals you can see and a farmhouse full of goodies to buy.

Website

Purple Hill Lavender Farm

Price: $15 per adult

Address: 7484 6/7 Sideroad Nottawasaga, Creemore, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can wander 50 acres of rolling hills and enjoy the fragrant lavender in bloom and imagine you've escaped to the French countryside. You can even pack a picnic to make your visit last that much longer.

Website

Terre Bleu Lavender Farm 

Price: TBD for this season

Address: 2501 Side Rd. 25, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can stroll through Ontario's largest lavender farm and take your photo in front of its iconic yellow door. They also have sunflowers later in the summer, and weekend events throughout the season.

Website

South Bay Fields

Price: Free

Address: 7527 Nottawasaga 36/37 Sideroad E., Collingwood, ON

Why You Need To Go: They have almost 5,000 lavender plants, two fields of sunflowers, and a wildflower field that's new this season with almost 30 different kinds of flowers.

Website

Millefleurs

Price: $5 field access

Address: 17461 Loyalist Pkwy., Prince Edward, ON

Why You Need To Go: They have an outdoor terrace where you can sip on their homemade mead — an alcoholic drink of fermented honey and water — and a tasting bar overlooking the blossoming lavender fields. You can also take a farm tour.

Website

Christel Lake Lavender

Price: Free

Address: 1381 Scugog Line 12, Greenbank, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the fresh country air as you wander through 19 different varieties of lavender and past a picturesque lake. But make sure you book an appointment online beforehand.

Website

Steed & Company Lavender

Price: $5 per adult

Address: 47589 Sparta Line, Central Elgin, ON

Why You Need To Go: They have 10,000 lavender plants and a gift shop where you'll find lavender products, plus some different blooms around the farm.

Website

