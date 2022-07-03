Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

lavender farm ontario

This Ontario Lavender Farm Has A New Wildflower Trail & It's Filled With Endless Poppies

It takes you through sunflowers and stunning red blooms.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman wearing a hat sitting in a lavender field. Right: Pink and red poppies in a field.

@katrinaxavier_ | Instagram, @kennslenz | Instagram

You can get totally lost in blooms at this dreamy Ontario lavender farm that just reopened for the summer. South Bay Fields is located in Collingwood, about a two hour drive from Toronto.

The farm first opened in 2020, but was closed last year due to harsh weather. Now, the venue is welcoming visitors once more, and you can stroll through 5000 lavender plants.

The farm doesn't just have lavender. It also boasts two sunflower fields and a brand new wildflower field filled with poppies. The field even has a trail that will take you through a floral wonderland. It winds through the sunflower field, into the wildflowers, and then back to the sunflowers. The sunflowers typically bloom in mid-July.

You can take a break at the garden bench swings, which are surrounded by over 1000 English lavender blooms. There are also Muskoka chairs scattered throughout the the fields where you can relax and enjoy the flower views.

While you can't pick the lavender, you can purchase fresh flower bundles from the "open air shop" onsite. There are tons of products available, such as soap, bath bombs, and honey.

Guests are welcome to bring food and picnic blankets to enjoy a meal at the farm, but be warned, the free range chickens may want to join in!

Tickets are available online and must be purchased in advance. If you're looking for a dreamy summer road trip, this farm has sweet-smelling lavender, sunflowers, and a new wildflower field to explore.

South Bay Fields

Price: $5 per person

When: Thursdays to Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 7527 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad E., Collingwood, ON

Why You Need To Go: This lavender farm is a gorgeous place to spend the day, and you can wander through a new wildflower field filled with poppies.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

