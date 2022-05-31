9 Summer Road Trips To Take With Your Besties That Are 2 Hours Or Less From Toronto
You don't have to go far to have fun!
Start your engines, because summer is almost here, and there are so many fun road trips to go on near Toronto. These places are two hours or less from the city, so you can have an amazing adventure without going too far.
From turquoise swimming holes to lavender farms, you and your besties can enjoy the season at these places, so it's time to make some plans.
Terre Bleu
Price: To be announced
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: 2501 Sideroad 25, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This breathtaking lavender farm is the largest in Ontario, boasting over 75,000 fragrant plants. You can explore acres of purple, enjoy lavender-flavoured snacks, and more.
Wasaga Beach
Price: Prices vary
Address: Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend your summer at the longest freshwater beach in the world. With 14 kilometres of white sandy shores, you can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, and more at this spot.
Rockwood Conservation Area
Price: $6.86 per adult
Address: 161 Fall St. S., Rockwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore limestone cliffs, caves, blue water, and more at this scenic nature area just outside of the city.
Elora Quarry
Price: $10.50 per adult
When: Opening early June, 2022
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This turquoise swimming hole is a popular spot to visit during the summer. Surrounded by towering limestone cliffs, it's a picturesque place to enjoy the water and time on the beach.
Vettä Nordic Spa
Price: $89 for entry
Address: 3210 3 Line N., Oro-Medonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: This recently-opened spa is the ultimate spot to relax, and you can enjoy saunas, cold plunge pools, and more.
The Tea House at Parkwood
Price: $58 +
When: Opening June 1, 2022
Address: 270 Simcoe St. N., Oshawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend the day like royalty at this historic estate, where you can sip afternoon tea beside a 200-foot fountain.
The Sunflower Farm
Price: To be announced
When: Opening mid-July, 2022
Address: 24430, Side Rd. 17, Beaverton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get lost in thousands of sunflowers and explore a flower-shaped trail at this massive farm. There's even a brand new location opening in Lindsay this summer.
Trius Winery
Price: $45 per person
Address: 1249 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Trius Tour is an Instagrammable adventure to go on with your BFFs, and you can wander through pink rooms filled with photo ops. Finish the day off with some boozy drinks.
Stratford Festival
Price: Prices vary
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Stratford Festival is back, and you and your friends can catch a theatre show and explore the quaint town for a dreamy summer day trip.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.