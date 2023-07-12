8 Summer Day Trips Near Toronto That Lead To Dreamy Villages, Sparkling Blue Beaches & More
Start the car!
Summer is prime road trip season and there are so many incredible places to explore just outside of Toronto. If you're planning some day trips from Toronto, you'll want to keep these stunning destinations in mind.
From charming small towns to dreamy beaches, you can soak up some sun at these spots not far from the city. Start your engines and get ready to explore these day trips from Toronto.
Prince Edward County
Address: Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: Prince Edward County is a summer oasis and it's located about two and a half hours from the city. The area, which is technically an island, is home to an array of incredible summer activities.
Some highlights include Sandbanks Provincial Park, a sandy paradise with turquoise waters and three powdery white beaches. It's home to the "world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation" which stretches for 12 kilometres along the lake.
Prince Edward County also features cute small towns like Picton and Bloomfield as well as many wineries and vineyards where you can spend a sunny day.
It was named one of the top 10 trending domestic destinations for Canadians this summer by Airbnb.
Wasaga Beach
Address: Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated on the shores of Georgian Bay, Wasaga Beach is a popular summer destination for Torontonians and it's located under two hours from the city.
The area is known for its stretching sandy beach which, at 14 kilometres, makes it the longest freshwater beach in the world.
You can spend your time lounging in the sand and taking a dip in the water while soaking up some sun.
The surrounding town boasts shops, restaurants, and more to explore after a day on the beach.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming pedestrian village will transport you to Europe and there's so much to do there during the summer season.
It's about a two-hour drive from Toronto and you can spend the day wandering along the cobblestone streets and exploring the local shops.
There are tons of outdoor activities to take part in, including a mountain coaster, zip line course and biking. There are over 25 kilometres of trails that will immerse you in nature.
You can also enjoy events throughout the summer such as movies under the stars and live music.
Avalon Lavender Farm
Price: $17 per person
Address: 347036 Mono Centre Rd., Mono, ON
Why You Need To Go: One dreamy summer activity to add to your bucket list is a trip to a lavender farm. These fragrant flowers bloom during July and August so there's only a limited amount of time to experience them.
Avalon Lavender Farm near Toronto is home to over 30,000 English and French lavender plants in seven different cultivars.
You can get lost in a nature oasis as you explore forested trails, a river walk, and visit farm animals. The stretching purple fields are a magical place for a summer hangout and you'll want to snap some Insta-worthy photos.
The farm hosts several picnics throughout the summer as well as yoga in the fields on Thursdays to Sundays at 6 p.m.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elora is another stunning spot for a summer day trip from Toronto. The charming town has been dubbed "Ontario's most beautiful village" and it's easy to see why.
The quaint streets are lined with local shops and eateries and you'll be swept back in time as you wander past historic buildings.
One of the most iconic things to do in Elora is visit the quarry. It features a turquoise swimming hole and small sandy beach surrounded by towering white cliffs. It can get quick busy during the warmer season so you'll need to book tickets ahead of time.
You can also take a trip to the Elora Gorge Conservation Area and enjoy some scenic hikes and beautiful views.
If you're feeling fancy, you can get totally pampered at the Elora Mill which offers spa treatments, meals, and more.
Darlington Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 1600 Darlington Park Rd., Bowmanville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've taken a trip to the tropics at this stunning beach located just an hour away from Toronto.
Darlington Provincial Park is an idyllic place to get lost in nature and features a sandy beach with sparkling blue water. You can relax on the soft shores and take a dip in the pristine waves.
There are many hiking trails to enjoy, such as the Robinson Creek Trail loop which leads through a lush forest of trees. Other activities include birding, hiking, and canoeing.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just outside of Niagara Falls lies the quaint town of Niagara-on-the-Lake. This fairytale spot is brimming with cute shops and eateries and is the perfect place to spend a summer day.
The area is famous for its wineries and vineyards and there are over 50 wineries to visit. Trius Winery makes for a unique and colourful summer outing with its perfectly pink, Insta-worthy tour.
There are many events happening throughout the summer including walking tours, music festivals, and art retreats.
Sunflower Festival
Price: $13.50 per adult
When: July 29 to August 13, 2023
Address: 15770 Mountainview Rd., Caledon East, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get lost in endless fields of gold this summer by heading to this dreamy sunflower festival near Toronto.
Davis Family Farm's sunflower event is returning for another year and it's located an hour outside of Toronto. The festival boasts 40 acres of golden blooms to explore and you can get lost in a flower-filled wonderland.
There will be photo ops, vendors, and events such as luxury picnics and sunflower yoga.
