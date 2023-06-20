This Lavender Farm Near Toronto Has Dreamy High Tea Picnics & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)
You can even picnic beneath the stars.
Pinkies up! A dreamy high tea party is happening just outside of Toronto but it isn't your usual sipping experience.
Avalon Lavender Farm is hosting High-Tea Lavender Garden Picnics this summer and you can indulge in an array of dishes while surrounded by fragrant lavender blooms. You can also experience a romantic date night picnic beneath the stars.
Located about an hour outside of Toronto in Mono, the farm makes for an enchanting summer day trip or romantic date spot. Here's a first look at what you can expect at the picnics this season.
The farm
Avalon Lavender Farm is tucked away in the peaceful countryside and it's any idyllic spot to reconnect with nature. It's home to over 30,000 English and French lavender plants in 7 different cultivars.
Upon arriving at the farm, you'll wander through an enchanting archway that looks like it belongs in Hobbiton. The path leads through a forest where a canopy of little lights creates a mystical glow.
Madeline standing at the entrance to Avalon Lavender Farm.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
A large, red barn will greet you as you exit the forest. The 1881 Heritage Barn has been completely revamped and turned into a store where you can shop for all sorts of lavender goods. You can find everything from lip lotion and pillow mist to jelly and simple syrup.
Heritage barn shop.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You can also say hi to the resident bunnies Lois and Bernice who enjoy hopping around the shop. The farm is home to other animals including barn cats, ducks, hens and horses.
The picnics
The High-Tea Garden Picnic takes place in the lavender field surrounded by all the purple flowers. It's complete with all the picnic essentials, such as blankets, pillows, a basket, and, of course, tea cups.
The experience boasts a drool-worthy selection of dishes curated by PIANO PIANO Events. You can bite into fluffy lemon ricotta scones and rosemary parm scones to get your carb fill.
Picnic spread. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The smoked salmon and the caviar sandwiches make for refreshing summer dishes and you can finish the picnic off with creamy lavender panna cotta.
Aside from the tea, there is water and lavender iced tea for you to sip on. As you dine, you can gaze across the purple field and breathe in the sweet smell of lavender which will totally immerse you in the floral dreamland.
High tea picnic setting.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
This isn't the only picnic experience taking place at the farm this summer. You can also enjoy the Lavender Sunsets Date Nights which add a delicious Italian twist to your adventure.
These picnics take place at sunset and beneath the starry sky and boast dishes like foie gras parfait, brodflour epi baguette, chilled pea soup, prosciutto di parma, and more. For dessert, you can treat yourself to lemon lavender cheesecake.
Caviar sandwiches.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The date night is complete with Mionetto wine and lavender lemonade.
Both picnics are taking place on four dates throughout the summer: June 25, July 8, July 22, and August 12. The high tea experience costs $99 per person or $297 for a family, while the date nights cost $129 per person or $387 for a family.
Lavender panna cotta. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The picnics can be booked online under the "tickets" section.
The lavender fields
The picnics include access to the lavender fields which means you can get lost in rows of fragrant blooms. If you're always looking for the next photo op then you'll want to snap some pics at this Insta-worthy spot.
Madeline in a lavender field.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The long rows of lavender are an idyllic spot for a stroll and, for an additional $10 at the door, you can even cut your own flowers to bring home with you.
Workers will direct you to the designated Cut-Your-Own Garden and will help you cut to ensure the health of your bouquet.
Madeline in a lavender field.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
There are props throughout the field such as parasols and cabanas that you can take some beautiful photos with.
Other activities
Aside form the picnics and the lavender field, the farm has several other attractions to enjoy. Yoga classes are taking place on Thursdays to Sundays at 6 p.m. and are included with the 5:30 field admission.
You can also purchase a seasonal yoga pass which allows you unlimited classes.
River walk entrance.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The farm has a River Walk which leads to the Nottawasaga River's North Branch. You'll be totally immersed in nature as you wander along the scenic loop, which takes about 10 minutes to complete.
Ducks on the river.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Other fun spots to explore are the Celtic Stone Circle, the Avalon Apiary with over 350,000 honeybees, and the on-site distillation centre.
If you're looking for a magical way to spend a summer day then you'll want to book a picnic date at this dreamy lavender farm near Toronto.
