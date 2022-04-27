This New Lavender Farm Near Toronto Has Thousands Of Purple Blooms & A Serene River Walk
You can cut your own fragrant bouquet.
If you love all things lavender, then you'll want to take a trip to this new farm opening near Toronto. Avalon Lavender Farm, located in Mono, is officially welcoming guests starting the weekend of June 18, and you can enjoy an array of spring and summer activities.
The family-owned farm features over 30,000 fragrant lavender bushes and tranquil nature to explore. You can wander along the winding river to snap some dreamy summer photos.
Avalon Lavender Farm in Mono, Ontario.Courtesy of Avalon Lavender Farm
The venue isn't just home to flowers — you can also find thousands of honeybees and animals like chickens, horses, ponies, and more. One of Avalon's most prominent features is the two-story 1891 Heritage Barn, where you can shop for goods like candles, soaps, lavender white hot chocolate.
You don't have to leave the heavenly scent of lavender behind at the end of your trip. You can cut your own purple bouquet to bring home with you. You'll find both English and French varieties as you explore the field, which includes signs for your self-guided tour. The experience will open at the end of June and run through the summer. There will also be sunflowers sprouting in the late summer.
There are several more events planned for the season, including picnics in the field and yoga in the Celtic-style stone circle. Tickets for events are already available online, and it's recommended that you purchase them in advance.
There's another new lavender farm opening near Toronto to check out as well. Hereward Farms will host pick-you-own experiences as well as boozy picnics and a lavender festival.
Start dreaming about the fragrant lavender fields at Avalon and plan that summer adventure.
Avalon Lavender Farm
Avalon Lavender Farm in Mono, Ontario.
Courtesy of Avalon Lavender Farm
Price: $14 for field admission
When: Opening the weekend of June 18, 2022
Address: 347036 Mono Centre Rd., Mono, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore stunning purple fields and more at this new lavender farm.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.