A New Lavender Field Is Opening Near Toronto & You Can Sip Wine In A Purple Oasis

There's even a lavender festival taking place this summer.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Hereward Farms in East Garafraxa, Ontario.

Hereward Farms in East Garafraxa, Ontario.

Courtesy of Hereward Farms

There's another reason to look forward to summer. A lavender farm near Toronto is opening its fields to the public for the very first time, and you can stroll through rows of purple.

Hereward Farms is a family-run venue located just outside of Orangeville, about an hour from Toronto. The farm, which began to take root in 2020, specializes in "farm-to-skin" products created with lavender grown on site.

This summer, the farm is opening its fields to the public for the first time, and you'll be able to explore rows of fragrant purple blooms and even pick some to bring home with you.

There will be over 6,000 plants to enjoy, and the pick-your-own will start around the end of July. You can even take part in some unique events happening throughout the season.

From July to September, Hereward Farms is hosting Nibbles + Sips, where you and your favourite person can enjoy charcuterie and wine in the purple fields. The experience is also available at sunset for an extra romantic outing.

A Lavender Festival will be taking place on August 13, and it will be complete with local vendors, vintage cars, entertainment, food, and more. It's free to visit, but donations to the Alzheimers Society of Dufferin County are encouraged.

While at the farm, you can stop by the Lavender Lounge + Boutique to shop for products like skincare and candles.

Tickets for the events are already available online, so it's time to start planning a summer day trip. Whether you come for the pick-your-own lavender or for one of the events, it's a dreamy place to enjoy the warm weather.

Hereward Farms

Price: $5 per bunch for pick-your-own

When: Around the end of July for pick-your-own

Address: 141051 15 Sideroad, East Garafraxa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pick your own blooms and more at this new lavender field near Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

