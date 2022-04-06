This Dreamy Flower Farm Near Toronto Lets You Pick Tulips & Daffodils Amidst Rolling Hills
There will be sunrise flower picking this year, too. 🌼
If you're dreaming of a city escape this spring, then this flower farm near Toronto is worth road tripping to. Country Cut Flowers is a picturesque farm located in the rolling countryside of King Township, about an hour's drive from the city.
Beginning in May, the farm will open for pick-your-own tulips and daffodils. This season is short-lived and will only last for a few weeks, so be sure to plan ahead.
If you miss out on the May flowers, don't worry. You can still enjoy tons of colourful blooms when the farm reopens in June. This time, you'll be able to cut some beautiful peonies to bring home with you.
In July, the main mixed flower patch will open, and you can wander through dahlias, snapdragons, zinnias, strawflower, sunflowers, and more for an enchanting summer experience.
While flower picking typically takes place during the daytime and evening, the farm will be hosting a few sunrise sessions this year, so you can pick a bouquet under the pink glow of dawn.
There will also be different activities and workshops happening throughout the season, including yoga, art classes, flower arranging, dyeing silk scarves, and creating paper flowers.
Keep an eye out for the summer picnics as well, which will be taking place in collaboration with The Living Platter. Details are still to come on this.
If you're looking for more floral fun, you can visit some other incredible farms around the city, or enjoy the many places filled with cherry blossoms.
The cost to pick a mason jar of flowers is $40, and you can keep an eye on the website for exact opening dates.
Country Cut Flowers
Price: $40 per mason jar
When: Opening for tulip and daffodil picking in May 2022
Address: 970 Miller's Sideroad, Newmarket, ON
Why You Need To Go: Set amongst rolling hills, this flower farm is a picturesque place to enjoy the warm weather.
