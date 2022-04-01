This Flower Farm Near Toronto Has Campfire Nights & You Can Relax By Colourful Fields
It's the perfect girls' getaway.
This beautiful farm near Toronto offers more than just flower picking. Makkink's Flower Farm in Tillsonburg is hosting Ladies' Night Out experiences this season, and you and your friends can enjoy some fun while surrounded by colourful blooms.
The farm is filled with over 30 flower varieties including ranunculus, peonies, zinnias, dahlias, and sunflowers. You can stroll through the fields and pick your own bouquet to take home with you from June to October.
Ladies' Night on the Farm Videowww.youtube.com
In addition to cut-your-own, the venue is offering Ladies' Night on the Farm this season. You and your friends can spend the evening enjoying food and blooms in a picturesque setting.
The experience begins in the "Flower Lounge" where you'll be treated to coffee, tea, or a cold drink. Next, you'll get a tour through the flower fields where you can cut your own blooms.
Once you've selected your flowers, you'll head back to the lounge where you'll find the outdoor fire pit alight. You can chat with friends while putting together a beautiful bouquet.
The Flower Lounge consists of a small fire pit, swing, and rocking chair with a large fire pit and picnic table just outside. The entire experience is four hours long and comes with a drink, snack, and small gift. You can also bring your own snacks and store them in the fridge.
The farm will also be hosting events like cut-you-own flowers and different workshops. You can find out more by visiting the website.
The cost for Ladies' Nights is $60 per person and there is a minimum number of four people required.
Ladies' Night on the Farm
Price: $60 per person
When: Starting July 30, 2022
Address: 164604 Kellett Rd. RR3, Tillsonburg,
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a bonfire at a flower farm for a dreamy summer experience.
