This Flower Farm Near Toronto Has A New Tulip Field With Thousands Of Colourful Blooms
You can pick yourself a tulip bouquet this spring. 🌷
You can tiptoe through the tulips at a dreamy flower farm near Toronto this spring. Fresh Market Farms, located just outside of Burlington, is opening a new tulip field filled with thousands of colourful blooms.
The family-run venue is "one of the largest self-serve cut flower farms in the Toronto and Niagara area", and you can find tons of flowers, vegetables, and other goods onsite. The 10-acre u-pick field features over a million stems including zinnia, snap dragons, foxglove, tulips, poppies, and sweet peas.
This season, the farm is offering a new tulip-picking experience with over 15 thousand flowers to choose from. You can stroll through a vibrant field and select the perfect bouquet to bring home.
Once you've picked your blooms, you can head over to a flower arranging workshop where you can assemble or bouquet or indulge in treats like lavender ice cream. There are also adorable animals such as goats and ducks that you can visit.
The farm has a store where you can shop for baked goods, lavender products, and more, as well as purchase bouquets and fresh herbs. There will be events taking place throughout the season such as picnics, flower arranging, wreath-making, and yoga.
The flower picking will open around Mother's Day, but keep an eye out for exact dates. Admission for u-pick is $30 per adult and includes a bucket of flowers which is enough fill three to five mason jars.
You can also visit a giant tulip farm in the Niagara region that's opening for its second year and boasts millions of blooms. There are so many spots to enjoy the spring flowers!
Fresh Market Farms U-Pick
Price: $30 per adult
When: Planning to open around Mother's Day
Address: 521 Concession 6 E., Millgrove, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander through colourful blooms at this flower farm, which has a new tulip picking experience this year.
