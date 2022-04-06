9 Wonderful Things To Do Around Toronto This Spring That Cost $30 Or Less
Fun doesn't have to be expensive!
With warm weather on the way, it's finally time to come out of hibernation and enjoy some attractions around Toronto. You don't have to spend all your savings in order to have some fun this spring, because these activities cost just $30 or less.
From gorgeous waterfront hikes to stunning flower farms, you can celebrate spring to the max without maxing out your credit card.
Pick a colourful tulip bouquet
Price: $17.50 + per adult
When: April 30 to May 15, 2022
Address: 1415 Balfour St., Fenwick, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can breathe in the smell of spring at Tasc's vibrant tulip farm, which boasts over 2 million blooms. Wander through colourful fields and pick a tulip bouquet to bring home with you for a dreamy spring adventure.
Stroll along a boardwalk trail
Price: $6.50 per adult
Address: 673067 Hurontario St. S., Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Island Lake Conservation Area features 820 acres of nature to explore. The Vicki Barron Lakeside Trail is a beautiful place for a spring stroll, and it will take you over bridges and around lakes.
Wander through a butterfly garden
Price: $17 per adult
Address: 2565 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory lets you journey through a tropical garden filled with over 2000 butterflies. You can take a self-guided tour past waterfalls and vibrant flowers while watching the colourful insects flutter through the air.
Sip spring drinks at a winery
Price: $30 + per adult
When: Until June 19, 2022
Address: 1096 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Relax in a Muskoka chair while enjoying treats at Konzelmann Winery. The Spring Sips Outdoor Experience features a private table, seasonal wines, and a gourmet picnic platter.
Hang out with fluffy alpacas
Price: $20 + per adult
Address: 6185 Sixth Line, Belwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Harmony Meadow Alpacas is an adorable place to spend the day, and you can hang out with furry alpacas while enjoying the spring weather. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance!
Get lost in peonies
Price: Free admission
When: June 11 & 12, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 155 Arena St., Oshawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Oshawa Peony Festival is returning this spring, and you can explore hundreds of blooms. There will also be food and other attractions to enjoy.
Hike past two waterfalls
Price: Free
Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spring is the perfect time to chase waterfalls, and you can find two cascades at Beamer Memorial Conservation Area, which takes you to a towering lookout spot.
Watch a movie under the stars
Price: $15 per person
Address: 5012 Jones Baseline, Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: Drive-in season is back, and you can enjoy films beneath the night sky at the Mustang Drive-in Guelph. Pack some pillows and get cozy in front of the big screen.
Race around like you're in Mario Kart
Price: $12 per driver per 5 minute race, $4 per passenger
Address: 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Niagara Speedway lets you zoom around a giant, four-storey track for some ultimate spring thrills.
