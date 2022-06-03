The TTC Is Going To Be A Commuter's Nightmare This Weekend Due To Widespread Closures
Uber it is.
Scheduled track work on TTC will give weekend commuters the short end of the stick on Saturday and Sunday. Yes, your patience will be tested. Oh yes, it will.
According to the transit agency, the subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations will end at 11:00 p.m. on Friday, and it won't be resuming for a good while.
The six-station gap will be closed all day on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, with shuttle buses operating in the interim. So, at least you'll be able to pack into one of those. Yay?
If you're low on funds, fret not, you'll still be able to access the shutdown stations to reload your Presto card or purchase tickets.
But, wait, there is more!
Subway trains on Line 1 between Wilson and Lawerence will also be affected by this weekend's closures, although the disruption won't be nearly as bad.
"Trains on Line 1 between Wilson and Lawrence West stations will alternate use of the northbound track to accommodate maintenance work on the southbound track," the TTC states. "Regular service will resume by approximately 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022."
The switch over to single-track operation will force customers to board southbound trains on the northbound side of the platform at Yorkdale Station, with longer than usual wait times to be expected.
Dreadful as it may seem, it could've been worse. According to CityNews, TTC had previously indicated that subway service would shut down on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations on Saturday and Sunday. However, the agency eventually revised the decision.