This Train Ride Near Toronto Lets You Eat A 4-Course Meal While Solving A Murder Mystery
It's like taking a trip on the Orient Express.
This train ride near Toronto will take you on an adventure filled with food, scenery and... murder? York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a murder mystery game on board a train, and you can figure out whodunnit as you travel through the countryside. It's like being in an Agatha Christie novel.
Murder on the Petulant Express is taking place on three separate evenings from May 26 to 28 in Uxbridge. The event will take you on a journey through a "classic whodunnit" complete with singing, drama, and laughs.
You'll enjoy a 4-course meal aboard the heritage coaches with a choice between beef, salmon, or vegetarian mains. There's also a cash bar available for your beverage needs.
Throughout your meal, actors and actresses will stroll the aisles, immersing you in the unfolding murder mystery. It's up to you to find the culprit and solve the case before the train arrives back at the station.
The journey begins at 7 p.m. each night and runs until 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online for $99.99 per person.
The railway will be hosting several other exciting events this year, including a Summer High Tea, Brunch Buffet, and more, so there are lots of unique things to experience while you enjoy the views from the train.
If you think you have what it takes to crack the case, then hop aboard this drama-filled train ride and enjoy a night of mystery, food, and sleuthing. Don't forget your magnifying glass!
Murder on the Petulant Express
Price: $99.99 per person
When: May 26 to 28, 2022
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This train near Toronto will take you on a wild ride complete with dinner and a murder mystery.
