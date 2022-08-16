You Can Ride A Murder Mystery Train Near Toronto & It's Like Being On The Orient Express
Figure out "whodunnit" while enjoying a 4-course meal.
This train ride near Toronto has a sinister twist. York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a murder mystery event in Uxbridge, and you'll have to figure out "whodunnit" before the end of the night.
The event, called Murder on the Petulant Express, runs on multiple dates beginning September 8 and includes a 4-course meal as well as an immersive experience.
Drama, intrigue, and mystery descend upon your journey when the conductor discovers that Elrich von Unterbiten has been stabbed to death in his compartment.
Since there are no police onboard and law enforcement is hours away, it's up to the passengers to find the culprit before another life is taken. You'll feel as though you're on the Orient Express as you speed through the countryside and try to solve the mystery.
The experience includes comedy, song, and drama from actors who wander throughout the train during your meal. The 4-course meal includes your choice of beef, salmon, or vegetarian. You'll even have a chance to be in the show if you choose, as the company will be sending out invites prior to the event to see who'd like to participate.
The entire experience takes about two and a half hours, and tickets are available online for $99.99 per person.
The railway is finally able to welcome guests back for events after a tornado destroyed the station earlier this year. You can find a full list of upcoming experiences on the website.
Get your magnifying glasses and notebook and see if you have what it takes to crack the case.
Murder on the Petulant Express
Price: $99.99 per person
When: Starting September 8, 2022
Address: Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This murder mystery train ride comes with tons of excitement and a 4-course meal.
