This Spooky Train Near Toronto Has A Boozy Dance Party & Takes You Through Dark Forests
You'll be served dinner and Halloween-themed cocktails.
All aboard! Spooky season is here, and it's time for haunted houses, scary movies, and creepy decor. If you're looking for a unique Halloween adventure, then you'll want to hop on this spooky train ride near Toronto.
York-Durham Heritage Railway, located in Uxbridge, is hosting a Halloween Dinner Train on October 29, 2022. The 19+ event takes you on a two and a half hour ride through dark forests and it's filled with ghoulish surprises.
The train will be decked out in all sorts of Halloween decor, and you'll want to wear a costume to this event, because there's a prize for the best-dressed guest. You'll receive a "spooktacular" welcome from the spooky conductor as soon as you board. The ride includes a dinner with your choice of beef, chicken, or vegetarian.
The train passes through dark forests and moonlit countrysides, and you'll listen to chilling tales along the way. The adventure isn't all about spooks, though, because you can get groovy in the "ghostly" baggage car with tunes from a live DJ.
There will even be Halloween-themed cocktails for you to enjoy from a cash bar. This isn't the only fall train ride you can enjoy. The railway is also hosting a pumpkin patch train and a Thanksgiving dinner train.
If you're looking for more spooky things to do around Toronto, you can head to Canada's Wonderland for Halloween Haunt, which has two new attractions this year. Or, you can drive through a glowing Halloween land at the Spooktacular Light Show.
Halloween Dinner Train
Price: $99.99 per person
When: October 29, 2022
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a ride through a moonlit countryside with this Halloween train adventure.
