Halloween Haunt Is Returning To Canada's Wonderland With A Dark New Maze Under The Mountain
There's a new Day of the Dead Festival too!
Things are about to get spooky! Halloween Haunt is officially returning to Canada's Wonderland for its 17th year, and the amusement park will be transformed into a dark and sinister world.
The ghastly festival is running on select nights from September 23 to October 30. Camp Spooky will also be returning for children on weekends from September 24 to October 30.
This season there will be two new attractions to explore at Haunt — The Day of the Dead Festival and a maze called Pandemonium. The Day of the Dead Festival is inspired by Mexico’s Día De Los Muertos, and will take place every evening during Haunt. You can enjoy a musical parade, costumes, dance, specialty food, and more.
Pandemonium will lead you into a dark maze beneath the mountain where you'll be met with nightmarish creatures and ghastly beings.
In addition to these attractions, you can see hundreds of monsters lurking about the park, multiple mazes, night rides, spooky shows, and eight scare zones. Live entertainment includes a Vampire Disco and Zombie Marching Band.
You can take a break from the frights and indulge in "wicked" food and drink form the Haunt menu, or shop for creepy merchandise from the Halloween Boo-tique.
As a new safety policy this year, the park states that "no bags of any kind larger than 6.5” x 4.5” x 2” may be brought into the park after 6 p.m. on Haunt nights."
Tickets for Halloween Haunt and Camp Spooky are available online, so get ready for some major scares this season.
