An Amusement Park In Canada Will Be Invaded By 'Sinister Clowns' & It's A Real-Life Nightmare
Zombies, ghouls and monsters will haunt your dreams this fall. 👻
If you're ready to get spooked, a chilling Halloween experience is coming to Canada this fall and it'll deliver scares and thrills that'll be sure to give you nightmares.
Fright Fest is back at La Ronde this October with ghouls, zombies and monsters set to take over the amusement park.
From October 8-30, 2022, the park in Montreal will be full of scary characters and have haunted mazes, fear zones and rides that will deliver tons of spooks.
You'll be able to visit the park during the day and enjoy activities perfect for all ages, but at night, be warned — there'll be no place to hide.
The nightmarish haunted houses at the amusement park this year include the Cursed Farm, where creepy scarecrows lurk in an "unhealthy atmosphere," complete with the smell of rotting bodies, and "Nightmares," where you'll be able to enter into the world of your most frightening dreams.
You'll also be able to visit the Evil Circus, a carnival of horror with "sinister deranged clowns," where bright visual effects and 3D glasses will blur the lines between reality and illusion.
The park will also have fear zones where creepy characters will greet you before your next fright, including "The Vampire's Den," "Zombie Camp," and "Demon's Hell."
Walking characters in the park will include terrifying clowns and ghastly ghouls whose creepy faces will be sure to keep you up at night.
Besides the haunted attractions, you'll also be able to ride La Ronde's thrilling coasters at night during Fright Fest, for flips, turns and twists that'll be even scarier in the dark.
La Ronde warns that this year's Fright Fest will be "more terrifying than ever," noting that the event is not recommended for children under 12 years old.
If you're looking for more family-friendly spooks, the park will have a Pumpkin Party for kids to enjoy, with more details about kids' activities to come.
Passes are yet to be announced, but you'll be able to buy them on La Ronde's website when they become available.
Are you brave enough to make it through the night?
Fright Fest
Price: To be announced
When: October 8-30, 2022
Address: 22 chem. Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can get thrills and chills and come face-to-face with creatures from your nightmares at Fright Fest at La Ronde.
Accessibility: Wheelchair rentals and accommodations available.