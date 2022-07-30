8 Haunted Places To Stay & Eat At In Canada — If You Think You're Brave Enough
Not for the faint of heart. 👻
Do you believe in ghosts? Because Canada has so many spooky locations, from former prisons to haunted mansions, with ghostly residents and eerie histories.
If you're feeling brave, there are places where you can stay the night or stop in for a meal, although, according to local legends, you might run into a phantom or two while you're there.
From a restaurant where visitors have reported seeing a ghostly tram conductor, to an inn where guests say they've seen a phantom ship disappear before their eyes, here are eight places in Canada that are said to be haunted — visit, if you dare.
The Keg Mansion
Address: 515 Jarvis St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: As the Toronto Ghosts and Hauntings Research Society says, "a building that looks like this should be haunted, and is."
According to the society, the Keg's flagship restaurant is home to "phantom children" who run around and play on the upper floors of the building, plus the spirit of a maid. Yikes!
Fairmont Banff Springs
Address: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: The castle-like Fairmont Banff Springs is said to have a "haunted history," and seems like the perfect place for a ghost or two to hang out.
Room 873 in the hotel was even sealed shut after "countless bone-chilling experiences," according to Travel Alberta.
It also says that the hotel is currently haunted by a ghost bellman and a phantom bride.
Rosedeer Hotel
Address: 555 Jewell St., Rosedale, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Rosedeer Hotel and Last Chance Saloon is a pretty spooky place on its own, located in the town of Wayne, which is described as "all but abandoned."
The hotel, however, is said to be haunted — so haunted that guests aren't allowed up to the second floor.
The Old Spaghetti Factory
Address: 53 Water St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: It's said that The Old Spaghetti Factory in Vancouver's Gastown has had its share of ghost sightings and that there are several spirits who hang around the restaurant.
People are said to have seen an apparition dressed in a tram conductor uniform, the spirit of a young boy running around the restaurant, and a girl sitting at one of the tables holding a balloon.
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
Address: 900 Rene Levesque Blvd. W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Hotel Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth doesn't look particularly spooky, but it's said to be visited by spirits — or, at least, one spirit.
According to Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, several guests and employees of the hotel have claimed to feel the presence of John Lennon in the John Lennon Suite, a room designed to pay homage to the singer and Yoko Ono, who recorded "Give Peace A Chance" in the room in 1969.
5 Fisherman Restaurant
Address: 1740 Argyle St, Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: The 5 Fishermen Restaurant in Halifax wasn't always an eatery. It was once a mortuary and was a place where victims of the Titanic and the Halifax explosion of 1917 were kept.
Many are said to report seeing shadowy figures and hearing strange, unexplained noises at the restaurant, while staff are said to frequently experience odd occurrences, like taps turning on by themselves and glasses flying off shelves.
West Point Lighthouse Inn
Address: 364 Cedar Dunes Park Rd., O'Leary, PEI
Why You Need To Go: According to the West Point Lighthouse Inn's website, a ghostly ship, fully ablaze with crew members on it shouting for rescue, has been spotted by "hundreds of people," with many attempting to aid the crew before seeing the phantom vessel "disappear before their very eyes."
Fairmont Empress
Address: 721 Government St., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Empress is said to be one of Victoria's most haunted spots.
People are claim to have seen the spirit of the hotel's architect, Francis Rattenbury, wandering the halls. Other reported ghost sightings include a woman who apparently knocks on guests' doors and leads them out of their rooms and to the elevator before disappearing. Eerie!