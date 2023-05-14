11 Haunted Hotels In Canada Where You Can Spend The Night — If You Dare
You might not be sleeping alone. 👀👻
Feel like getting spooked? Canada is home to some terrifyingly haunted places truly only meant for the brave.
If you count yourself among them, you can book a stay at one of Canada's haunted hotels, where ghost sightings and the paranormal are part of the everyday.
From sightings of spooky "women in white" to hotel staff that never left, visitors to these hotels have told tales of spectral sightings that might just keep you up at night.
Scared yet? Here are 12 haunted hotels in Canada where you can spend the night (if you dare).
Fairmont Banff Springs
Location: Alberta
Address: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff, Alberta, is one of Canada's most iconic hotels, but it also has a haunted history that may send a chill down your spine.
Since opening in 1888, it's said that there have been many stories of "guests who never left and staff who came back."
One famous ghostly resident is said to be a "ghost bride" who has been seen dancing in the hotel's ballroom.
Another well-known spectre is a bellman who seemingly never left the hotel. He's been seen still be assisting guests, despite dying in 1975.
The hotel even has a room that was sealed shut after "countless bone-chilling experiences."
Rosedeer Hotel
Location: Alberta
Address: 555 Jewell St., Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Rosedeer Hotel and Last Chance Saloon is a pretty spooky place on its own, located in the town of Wayne, which is described as "all but abandoned."
The hotel, however, is said to be haunted — so haunted that guests aren't allowed up to the second floor.
It's said to be a popular spot for paranormal groups and mediums looking to engage with the supernatural. Even the owner has said that he's had "experiences" on the property.
"Like pipe tobacco — I smell that in our former billiard room every now and then, and there's no reason for that," Dave Arsenault previously told CBC.
"And just things out of the corner of your eye, and a female spirit is what I seem to see every now and again."
Fairmont Le Château Frontenac
Location: Quebec
Address: 1 Rue des Carrières, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Château Frontenac is an iconic spot in Quebec City -- but it's also said to be haunted.
According to the hotel chain, the Château Frontenac, which was built in 1893, was named after Louis de Buade, Comte de Frontenac.
When he died, he is said to have wanted his heart sent in a box to his fiancé in Europe, but, sadly, she sent it right back.
Since then, de Baude has wandered the hotel in search of his soul mate.
Guests have reported seeing the phantom of de Baude roaming the halls, while others have woken up to ghostly visitors in the middle of the night, including a woman in white sharing their bed.
West Point Lighthouse Inn
Location: Prince Edward Island
Address: 364 Cedar Dunes Park Rd., O'Leary, PEI
Why You Need To Go: The Westpoint Lighthouse in P.E.I. seems to inspire tales of ghosts, with the lone structure bathed in pitch black on the edge of the ocean sure to conjure up some haunting thoughts.
However, as the inn shares, it has some phantasmal stories of its own.
According to the inn, a ghostly ship, fully ablaze with crew members on it shouting for rescue, has been spotted by "hundreds of people," with many attempting to aid the crew before seeing the phantom vessel "disappear before their very eyes."
Rumour also has it that the first keeper of the lighthouse, Willie, haunts the Westpoint Lighthouse Inn.
Employees have reported strange occurrences at the inn, like lights turning on seemingly on their own. To this, staff would say "it’s just the old keepers, playing tricks with the lights!"
Saintlo Ottawa Jail Hostel
Location: Ontario
Address: 75 Nicholas St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Saintlo Ottawa Jail is a 19th-century jail-turned-hostel where you can sleep in prison cells that haven't been touched.
However, you might not be sleeping alone.
According to Saintlo, the hostel collective that operates the jail hostel, the jail has some well-known spirits, including Patrick James Whelan, who was arrested and convicted for the 1868 assassination of Father of Confederation Thomas D’Arcy McGee.
Whelan, who some believe to have been innocent, was imprisoned and hanged for the crime in 1869.
His vengeful spirit is believed to wander the hostel today, and he's even been seen pacing his cell on death row.
The Haunted House Apt 301
The Haunted House Apt 301.
Location: Ontario
Address: Penetanguishene, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Haunted House is an Airbnb located in Penetanguishene, Ontario, and, as its name suggests, there more than just humans here.
The Victorian home, which was built in 1885, has eight different apartments, one of which you can rent on Airbnb.
According to the host, the historic house, once home to lumber baron Charles Beck, his wife and nine children, is one of the oldest standing buildings in the area.
It's said to be considered one of the most haunted buildings in all of Ontario. But don't let that spook you out of a stay -- while visitors have reported paranormal activity, whatever may lurk there has been described as "welcoming and peaceful."
James Bay Inn
Location: B.C.
Address: 270-C, 270 Government St., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: As the third-oldest hotel in Victoria, B.C., it makes sense that the James Bay Inn would have its share of ghost stories.
The most famous ghost on the premises is said to be Canadian artist Emily Carr, who died at the inn while it operated as a priory from 1942-1945.
It's said that Carr can be found sulking in the men’s room of the James Bay Inn pub, although she apparently can also be seen in the first-floor bedrooms.
Other ghostly occurrences at the inn include phones ringing without anyone being on the other line. Guests who have gone to the inn and pub for ghost hunting have also reported ghost-hunting equipment going "off the charts."
Chateau Victoria
Location: B.C.
Address: 740 Burdett Ave., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Chateau Victoria Hotel & Suites was built on the site of the historic white mansion of Miss Victoria Jane Wilson and her family.
Strange incidents have been reported on the premises, including sightings of Wilson herself, who died in 1946. According to Tourism Victoria, guests would even sometimes be delayed by Wilson riding up and down the elevator with them, stopping at each floor.
Other strange occurrences include a vanishing lady seen at the hotel's lounge, elevators stopping at certain floors without anyone selecting them, and doors opening and closing on their own.
Algonquin Resort
Location: New Brunswick
Address: 184 Adolphus St., St. Andrews, NB
Why You Need To Go: Unlike other haunted spots on this list, the Algonquin is said to not have been the site of any disturbing events that lead to hauntings -- rather, some guests loved the resort so much that they never left.
According to the resort, some of its most well-known spirits include a helpful ghostly bellhop, who is said to disappear into thin air after offering his services, an older woman who has been seen arranging restaurant place settings at night, and a "weepy, jilted bride," who can apparently be heard sobbing in Room 473.
It also says that some have reported seeing a spectral "woman in white" in the resort's rooftop tower. However, there's nothing to fear -- according to the resort, all of its ghosts are friendly.
Fort Garry Hotel
Location: Manitoba
Address: 222 Broadway, Winnipeg, MB
Why You Need To Go: The Fort Garry, which was built in 1913, is an iconic hotel that has been the filming location for classic movies and has housed politicians, royals, and movie stars.
According to Travel Manitoba, the hotel is also the most famously haunted building in Winnipeg.
Spirits are said to have been spotted throughout the property, but it's the second floor that has the highest concentration of activity -- in fact, one room, in particular, is known for ghostly encounters.
While guests have reported seeing a phantom diner in the Broadway Room of the hotel, Room 202 has been the site of more chilling encounters.
Those brave enough to stay in the room have reported objects moving, phones and cameras not working, and feeling a presence lying in the bed beside them.
One was former Liberal MP Brenda Chamberlain, a self-proclaimed skeptic, who said she felt something in bed with her in the middle of the night while staying in Room 202 years ago.
Stone Hall Castle
Location: Saskatchewan
Address: 2210 College Ave., Regina, SK
Why You Need To Go: Stone Hall Castle in Regina is Canada's only Medieval-style castle that looks like something right out of the world of Game of Thrones.
Having also been formerly used as a funeral home for over 30 years, the castle has its share of ghost stories.
For one thing, it's rumored that Francis Nicholson Darke, the former mayor of Regina who built the castle, haunts the premises along with his wife.
The castle has even hosted ghost hunters, who have said the property is "packed with spirits," and that the centuries-old objects and furniture throughout the castle are "loaded with energy."
There's also a mid-17th-century painting of an elderly gentleman on display in the castle that's said to have a spirit attached to it.
Sweet dreams!