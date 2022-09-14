NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ottawa restaurants

Ottawa's Castle Has A Swanky New Bar With Boozy Drinks & Weekly DJ Parties

Eat oysters as a DJ spins.

Ottawa Staff Writer
DJ Marquez and Marilou Moles at a turn table. Right: Charcuterie and oysters in a cocktail lounge.

Marilou Moles |Twenty York Street, @camille_labonte | Instagram

The Fairmont Château Laurier, known as Ottawa's castle, is a dreamy spot to enjoy a cocktail, a meal or spend the night.

The hotel opened a new cocktail bar called The Reading Lounge on September 9, and you can enjoy boozy drinks, small plates, and weekly events. It has a different atmosphere from the hotel's other dining venues, Zoe's lounge and La Terrasse patio.

Each Friday between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. there will be a DJ spinning as you enjoy items from the happy hour menu.

Guests enjoying cocktails and music at The Reading Lounge in Ottawa.Guests enjoying cocktails and music at The Reading Lounge in Ottawa.Mark Gorokhovski | Ottawa Tourism

There are a number of small plates to choose from such as French Toasted Brioche and Scallop, Lobster Rolls, Oysters on half shell and a Charcuterie board, among others. The signature cocktails are French Kiss and The Roaring Lion.

Ottawa influencers eating oysters at Fairmont Chateau Laurier.Ottawa influencers eating oysters at Fairmont Chateau Laurier.Mark Gorokhovski | Ottawa Tourism

DJ Marquez played the opening night and will be on rotation with other DJs each Friday. You can bet on fun upbeat tunes from the mixing of House, Afro-Latin, Funk, Hip-Hop, Rock and Electro music.

The lounge welcomes walk-in guests and is not taking reservations at this time. Modern beats in a historical setting - a beautiful contrast for your next night out in Ottawa.

The Reading Lounge, Fairmont Chateau Laurier

Price: Free entry

When: Fridays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip specialty cocktails in a sophisticated lounge at Ottawa's castle. Every Friday night there is a DJ mixing beats.

Website

