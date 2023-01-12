This New Ottawa Bar Is Tropical Themed & You Can Drink Cocktails From A Pirate's Bong
Grab your matey for year-round island vibes.🍹🦜
A new bar opened in Ottawa's Byward Market on December 23, 2022, and it will transport you to a tropical island even in the coldest weather.
Pōā Tiki Bar claims to be the first permanent bar in Ottawa to have a tropical Hawaiian atmosphere and the entire space is filled with pirate-themed decor, including glassware.
Each cocktail has a unique flavour profile, like the Smokin' Pirate which is made with lime, pineapple, Romeo gin and Sombra mezcal, and served in a tall bong-shaped glass with hickory smoke.
Row of Hawaiian pirate themed drinks in a tropical cocktail bar. Courtesy of @poa_tikibar
You can also sip on a Did You Say Carrot which is a smoking drink covered with a glass dome or the bold Kissed By Fire which literally has flames, among others. Each cocktail comes with a strength rating out of three.
If you want the island vibes but nothing too boozy, there are also a selection of beers and bar rails to choose from plus some tasty apps. You can enjoy jumbo coconut shrimp, peri peri fries or stuffed jalapenos.
Co-owner Dheeraj Reddy said, "I have always been passionate about opening up a bar which gives the people of Ottawa an out-of-the-world, fun experience... Ottawa is my home and I always wanted to bring a fresh, tropical at the same time wicked-vibed bar to Ottawa."
"It's fun, eclectic, dark, and tropical all the same time. I can assure you that each time someone comes to the bar, they will spot something new. We have put our passion, blood and sweat into this bar with lots of love."
The bar plans to add more items to the menu including giant shareable drinks, mocktails and shooters. Ottawans can also look forward to live DJs and themed events in the future.
Poa Tiki Bar
Hawaiian carvings and parrot decor in an Ottawa bar.
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Tropical cocktails and apps
Address: 281-A Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can transport yourself to Hawaii at this new Ottawa bar serving fun, tropical cocktails.