Ottawa's Tropical Patio Is Just Steps Away From A Sandy Beach & You're Basically In Florida
It's new this year!🍹👙
Ontario has a tropical patio where you can sip fruity cocktails and enjoy full meals only steps away from a sandy beach.
The Point Lounge at Constance Bay Beach added a brand new beach patio this year. This restaurant has been a local watering hole since 1932 but it was totally renovated in the spring and is now home to Bikini Beach Bar.
You won't even need to go on a road trip because it's about 30 minutes from downtown Ottawa.
From the classic pub eats to the faded pastel colours, you'll think you're dining on a Florida vacation and not in Canada. The patio bar features tropical plants, colourful wooden tables and multiple bar areas where you can choose to sit or stand.
You can fuel up on poutine, a veggie wrap, beach burger or nachos along with a summery cocktail or wine. Drinks like Bayrunner, 'Bay'sil Gin Smash or a Fire Peel shooter are sure to get you in the beach party mood. The bar also serves virgin cocktails and non-alcoholic beer.
The updated interior matches the patio vibes, with new wooden tables and teal patio chairs. If you've ever stepped foot in the restaurant before this summer, it's quite the space transformation.
There are live music events on the patio every weekend (and inside if it rains) and sometimes performances on Wednesday wing nights as well. You can hit up the patio for Taco Tuesday deals or Fish n' Chips Friday.
The patio is seasonal so you'll want to visit before summer is over. Indoor dining is open year-round and the restaurant is planning some menu and decor changes for the winter months and hoping to be able to create a heated patio section.
Bikini Beach Bar at The Point Lounge
Bikini Beach Bar next to Constance Bay Beach in Ottawa's west end.
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub Fare
Address: 346 Bayview Dr., Woodlawn, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't even need to take a road trip to enjoy a tropical beachside patio. This summer patio has been renovated this year and it's only steps away from a sandy beach.