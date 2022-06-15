7 Waterfront Patios In Ontario That Have Beach Vibes Worthy Of A Tropical Getaway
Beach please.🍹
A little tropical getaway is awaiting you this summer, and you don't even need to leave the country. Ontario may not come to mind when you think of dreamy patios with waterfront views, but there are a bunch of gorgeous outdoor dining spots that will give you the vacation atmosphere that you're looking for.
From marina decks to rooftop dining on a river and restaurants right on a sandy beach, here are seven Ontario patios that will give you the ultimate summer vibes.
Stillwaters Plate & Pour
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Fine comfort food
Address: 61 Grand River St. N., Paris, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're dining on a European terrace at this multi-level waterfront patio in the quaint town of Paris.
GT's on the Beach
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Global inspired
Address: 350 Edith Cavell Blvd., Port Stanley, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can soak up the sun on a massive beachfront patio, as you enjoy your meal next to sandy shores and blue water in the distance.
Barangas On The Beach
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek, Meditteranean
Address: 380 Van Wagners Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can trick yourself into thinking you're on a Greek island at this waterfront restaurant, which is steps away from a sandy beach.
Tavern On The Falls
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 1 John St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in gourmet hotdogs and fruity cocktails next to a rushing waterfall on the Ottawa River. The red umbrellas and twinkly lights add to the beachy vibes.
The Beach House
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Coastal
Address: 2 Walker St., Port Dover, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spacious beachfront patio will likely whisk you away to the tropics as the restaurant actually brings real palm trees to this Ontario beach.
Sandbar Waterfront Grill
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood, pub classics
Address: 930 Old Tecumseh Rd., Belle River, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can relax on a deck patio right on the edge of a river marina where you can watch boats float along as you dine.
The Waterfront Pub & Terrace
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Elevated pub food
Address: 22 Water St., Napanee, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden patio is a spacious garden oasis next to a historic limestone building on the banks of a quiet river.
