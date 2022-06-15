NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario patios

7 Waterfront Patios In Ontario That Have Beach Vibes Worthy Of A Tropical Getaway

Beach please.🍹

Ottawa Staff Writer
Someone with a cocktail at waterfront patio in Hamilton. Right: Restaurant patio on Port Dover beach.

Someone with a cocktail at waterfront patio in Hamilton. Right: Restaurant patio on Port Dover beach.

@highvibe_living | Instagram, @morgsvan7ant | Instagram

A little tropical getaway is awaiting you this summer, and you don't even need to leave the country. Ontario may not come to mind when you think of dreamy patios with waterfront views, but there are a bunch of gorgeous outdoor dining spots that will give you the vacation atmosphere that you're looking for.

From marina decks to rooftop dining on a river and restaurants right on a sandy beach, here are seven Ontario patios that will give you the ultimate summer vibes.

Stillwaters Plate & Pour

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Fine comfort food

Address: 61 Grand River St. N., Paris, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're dining on a European terrace at this multi-level waterfront patio in the quaint town of Paris.

Menu

GT's on the Beach

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Global inspired

Address: 350 Edith Cavell Blvd., Port Stanley, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can soak up the sun on a massive beachfront patio, as you enjoy your meal next to sandy shores and blue water in the distance.

Menu

Barangas On The Beach

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Greek, Meditteranean

Address: 380 Van Wagners Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can trick yourself into thinking you're on a Greek island at this waterfront restaurant, which is steps away from a sandy beach.

Menu

Tavern On The Falls

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 1 John St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in gourmet hotdogs and fruity cocktails next to a rushing waterfall on the Ottawa River. The red umbrellas and twinkly lights add to the beachy vibes.

Menu

The Beach House

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Coastal

Address: 2 Walker St., Port Dover, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spacious beachfront patio will likely whisk you away to the tropics as the restaurant actually brings real palm trees to this Ontario beach.

Menu

Sandbar Waterfront Grill

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood, pub classics

Address: 930 Old Tecumseh Rd., Belle River, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can relax on a deck patio right on the edge of a river marina where you can watch boats float along as you dine.

Menu

The Waterfront Pub & Terrace

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Elevated pub food

Address: 22 Water St., Napanee, ON

Why You Need To Go: This hidden patio is a spacious garden oasis next to a historic limestone building on the banks of a quiet river.

Menu

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...