NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

best mexican restaurants in ontario

A Margarita Festival Is Coming Across Ontario & You Can Sip On More Than 20 Wild Flavours

There's even a churro and a pickle marg!🍹🍋

Ottawa Staff Writer
Different flavours of margaritas during Margapalooza in Ontario. Right: Fuzzy peach margarita.

Different flavours of margaritas during Margapalooza in Ontario. Right: Fuzzy peach margarita.

@lonestartexasgrill | Instagram

Canada's massive margarita festival "Margapalooza" is coming back to Ontario and this year you can choose from 22 different cocktail flavours that will have you ready for a fiesta.

Lone Star Texas Grill announced that it is serving up some wild margaritas for the rest of the summer at all of its locations across the province. You can sip on a Fuzzy Peach, Mango Habenero or S'mores margarita, just to name a few.

There's a Mexican Bulldog margarita for the beer lover, which has an upside-down Corona in it, a Salty Pickle flavour for those who don't want the sugar rush and a Churro-rita for y'all who crave dessert.

Some of the cocktails are also topped with some fun, tasty garnish too. If you try the Rocket Man marg, it might just make you feel like actually you're eating one of those tri-coloured popsicles.

There will also be some classic margaritas to sip on if you're not feeling too adventurous, like frozen lime, strawberry, or mango. You can also opt for the Three Amigos margarita flight if you want to try three different drinks at once.

If you're always making everything Texas-sized, then this is a festival you can add to your bucket list. Most margaritas can be served with 1.25 ounces of tequila, or you can juice it up to their "Texas Size" which comes with 2 ounces.

So, it sounds like it might just be time to hit up an Ontario patio for some Mexican eats and creative margarita options. Which one will you choose?

Margapalooza 

Price: $9.49+ per cocktail

When: Now until September 6, 2022

Address: All 23 Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Transport yourself to Texas with some wild margarita flavours to satisfy any craving.

Website

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...