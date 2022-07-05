A Margarita Festival Is Coming Across Ontario & You Can Sip On More Than 20 Wild Flavours
There's even a churro and a pickle marg!🍹🍋
Canada's massive margarita festival "Margapalooza" is coming back to Ontario and this year you can choose from 22 different cocktail flavours that will have you ready for a fiesta.
Lone Star Texas Grill announced that it is serving up some wild margaritas for the rest of the summer at all of its locations across the province. You can sip on a Fuzzy Peach, Mango Habenero or S'mores margarita, just to name a few.
There's a Mexican Bulldog margarita for the beer lover, which has an upside-down Corona in it, a Salty Pickle flavour for those who don't want the sugar rush and a Churro-rita for y'all who crave dessert.
Some of the cocktails are also topped with some fun, tasty garnish too. If you try the Rocket Man marg, it might just make you feel like actually you're eating one of those tri-coloured popsicles.
There will also be some classic margaritas to sip on if you're not feeling too adventurous, like frozen lime, strawberry, or mango. You can also opt for the Three Amigos margarita flight if you want to try three different drinks at once.
If you're always making everything Texas-sized, then this is a festival you can add to your bucket list. Most margaritas can be served with 1.25 ounces of tequila, or you can juice it up to their "Texas Size" which comes with 2 ounces.
So, it sounds like it might just be time to hit up an Ontario patio for some Mexican eats and creative margarita options. Which one will you choose?
Margapalooza
Price: $9.49+ per cocktail
When: Now until September 6, 2022
Address: All 23 Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Transport yourself to Texas with some wild margarita flavours to satisfy any craving.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.