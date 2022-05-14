NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Ontario Restaurant Has A Multi-Level Patio Overlooking A River & It Feels Like Europe

Take in the views.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Sipping a cocktail on the Stillwaters patio. Right: Patio views over Grand River in Paris Ontario.

@haleysproul | Instagram, @tofooddiary | Instagram

If you're craving dinner with a view and want to feel like you're on a European vacation, Ontario has a multi-level rooftop patio overlooking the water that you might want to add to your bucket list. You can spend hours soaking up the sunshine vibes.

For those planning a visit to the small Ontario town of Paris, or anywhere nearby, Stillwaters Plate and Pour not only has a beautiful patio atmosphere, but they also have some unique menu options that might make you think you've left Canada.

Nestled on the bank of the Grand River, you can admire a panoramic view of both the water and the small town as you have your meal. The patio railings are glass, so you won't miss the view while seated.

The restaurant plans to reopen the patio for the season during the week of May 16, just in time for all of the warm sunshine. They, and their neighbours, are propped up on a historic stone wall where you'll find other balconies and patios floating up above the river. The historic buildings and close-knit feel could almost trick you into thinking you're hidden in a quaint European town.

On top of cocktails, the menu has creative comfort dishes with locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. You could start off with a Golden Beet and Goat Cheese Salad or Cheesesteak Kettle Chip Nachos before a main of Butternut Squash Stuffed Pasta and finish off with their handcrafted ice cream.

There are more riverfront patios along the same street, so you can spend an afternoon patio hopping.

Stillwaters Plate & Pour

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Elegant comfort food

Address: 61 Grand River St. N., Paris, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dine on elegant comfort food on a waterfront patio that feels like you've been transported to Europe.

Menu

