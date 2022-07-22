This Tropical Patio Bar In Ontario Will Whisk You Away On A Hawaiian Vacation
Try the Aperol Frozé cocktail.🍹
When you're in the mood for food and are hoping for the ultimate summer vibes there is an outdoor patio about an hour from downtown Toronto that will provide just that.
Joe Dog's Gasbar Grill is a casual pub-style restaurant with three different patios. The tropical bar patio has wooden tables and seating with palm trees, surfboards, straw roofs and decor that completes the feeling of being away on vacation.
The patio space has full-service dining and access to the main front patio area. It is covered and heated for those cooler evenings. The front patio, on the other hand, has red umbrellas and spacious seating, extending the outdoor dining options.
The restaurant pub has a bunch of casual eats and sharing options so it's a great place to go with a group of friends. The drink menu screams beach party with cocktail options from mules and mojitos to slushies and sangria pitchers. If you're a fan of Aperol Spritz and rosé wine you'll want to try the Aperol Frosé.
You can have a private party at the Aperol Spritz patio which is completely separate from the tropical one. On Thursday evenings you can go enjoy this outdoor party space and listen to live music. It looks like you're sipping away in a citrus garden of orange and green.
If you need to beat the heat you can take a break inside the rec room space. The restaurant offers classic video and arcade games. It's a set price for unlimited play and you can rent the entire room. There is classic indoor seating as well.
Joe Dog's Gasbar Grill
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub eats and cocktails
Address: 531 Brant St., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip on fun summer cocktails while surrounded by decor that will whisk you away to a tropical destination.