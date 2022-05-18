NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario beaches

An Ontario Beach Has Real Palm Trees & It Will Transport You To A Tropical Island

You'll think you're in Florida.🏝

Ottawa Staff Writer
Tropical palm trees outside of The Beach House restaurant in Port Dover.

@dratwaac | Instagram, @crystal_intoronto | Instagram

You can spend summer days relaxing on a tropical beach, and you don't need to leave the province. Ontario's Port Dover beach is a stunning shore and lively beach town where you can relax in the sand under an actual palm tree.

Narcity spoke with one of the co-owners of the Beach House who shared that they bring palm trees up straight from Florida each year, and this season they will have six massive tropical trees by their beachfront patio at the end of May to complete the vacation vibes.

The Miami atmosphere is real, considering these towering palm trees you'll spot each summer. The Knechtel Family started bringing the palm trees north about ten years ago through a local landscaping company. Their goal of bringing in more visitors was achieved, and these stunning additions to the beachfront became a popular draw each year.

Everyone from the beach visitors to the soaring sparrows is a fan of the palm trees, according to the co-owner, so the Beach House crew doesn't see how they can stop bringing them up each summer.

Port Dover is a charming beach town where you can enjoy theatre, wine tours and watersports, in addition to the sandy beach. You can even spot a lighthouse from the beach shore where you can take a stroll or go fishing off of the pier.

You can also catch these views from the restaurant patio as you're surrounded by tropical palm trees. Dining at this beachfront patio is one of the ways you can get up close to these tropical plants, where you can also enjoy some cocktails and coastal cuisine.

Port Dover Beach 

Price: Free

When: Beach is now open, and palm trees are set to arrive near the end of May

Address: Port Dover, ON

Why You Need To Go: You will really think you've escaped to the tropics in this fun beach town with sandy shores, beach bars and actual palm trees.

Website

