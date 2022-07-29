This Canadian Swimming Hole Has Sparkling Blue Water & Basically Belongs In The Mediterranean
You can spend the rest of the summer floating here. 🏝
Grab your swimsuit! You can visit a stunning swimming hole in Canada with turquoise water nestled between huge white cliffs, and it’ll make you feel like you've left the country!
Just over two hours from Montreal and just 30 mins from Ottawa, Morrison’s Quarry in Chelsea, Quebec, is an oasis with incredible blue water that’s like getting a taste of a tropical vacation.
The quarry can be found nestled between towering white cliffs and is a hidden gem that many locals might not even know about.
Besides being a refreshing swimming spot, the area is also used for bungee jumping as well as scuba diving training, so if you look below the surface you'll see purposely sunken wrecks, including cars and a tugboat, that make the quarry feel even more magical.
There's also a floating deck where you can walk across the quarry, with a waterslide that will drop you into the deepest part of the swimming area, which has a depth of 15 feet.
If you prefer to wade, you can stay closer to the sandy beach area, which is also a great place for working on your tan or having a picnic. The quarry has everything you need, including washrooms and barbecues.
Entrance to the quarry is $20 per adult. Pack a lunch and spend the day at this hidden oasis where you can take a dip in sparkling blue water and let your inner mermaid shine.
Morrison's Quarry
Price: $20 per adult
Address: 1780 Route 105, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: This stunning quarry in Quebec with unbelievable bright blue water is the perfect spot to take a refreshing dip this summer and is just a short ride from Ottawa or the perfect day trip from Montreal.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.