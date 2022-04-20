11 Beaches In Canada With Golden Sand & Clear Water Where You Can Bask In The Sun All Summer
Because beach days are the best days. ☀️
If the cold and wintery spring weather is getting you down, it might be time to start planning which beaches in Canada with golden sands you want to hit up this summer.
From coast to coast to coast, Canada has some spectacular spots that boast gorgeous golden sand, crystal clear blue water, and, of course, warm, sunny weather.
Whether you're looking for a chill day sunbathing on the beach or something suitable for little ones, take a look at this list of the most beautiful beaches in Canada to enjoy in the upcoming months.
Port Stanley
Address: Port Stanley Beach, Port Stanley, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spacious beach is a great spot for watersport enthusiasts as well as families just looking to chill for the day.
If you're looking for something a little smaller, you can head down the road to check out Port Stanley's Little Beach which has 185 metres of secluded, sandy beach and shallow water.
Blooming Point Beach
Address: Blooming Point Beach, PEI
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're going for a stroll or more in the mood for a picnic, this sandy beach is the perfect spot for exercise and relaxation.
If you decide to get your adventure on and explore the dunes, make sure you stick to the paths!
Tribune Bay Provincial Park
Address: Tribune Bay Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: Because with a nickname like "Little Hawaii," you know it's all kinds of dreamy.
There's a kilometre of sandy beach to lounge on, and in the summer, the area boasts near-tropical temperatures in the aquamarine sea that'll make you feel like you're floating somewhere in the Caribbean.
Bennett Beach
Address: Bennett Beach, Carcross, YT
Why You Need To Go: Did you know there are beaches in the Yukon? Not only do they exist, but they're also pretty spectacular, and Bennett Beach is proof of that.
The water at the beach is fairly shallow, which is great for little ones, and kite-flying is a must since the area is known for its strong winds.
Gimli Beach
Address: Gimli, MB
Why You Need To Go: Just because it's a landlocked province doesn't mean Manitoba can't have a beach!
With a 600-metre stretch of sand, this pretty spot is the perfect getaway to enjoy the scenery, hang out with friends and family, get a little tan and jump in the waves.
There are also shops for snacks and restaurants located nearby to refuel after a day in the sun.
Magdalen Islands
Address: Magdalen Islands, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you hate swimming in cold waters, this might be the spot for you. The temperature of the sea usually sits at about 18 C in mid-August and the water in the lagoons and bays can reach temps of over 20 C!
There are over 300 kilometres of beach to enjoy, so there's plenty of space to dodge crowds if you want a bit of silence by the sea.
Parlee Beach
Address: 45 Parlee Beach Rd, Pointe-du-Chêne, NB
Why You Need To Go: With a claim that it has the warmest salt water in Canada, you'll have to dip your toes in yourself to experience it.
After you've enjoyed your day at one of "the most happening beaches around," you can hit up the nearby shops, boutiques, cultural activities and even snap a pic at the World’s Largest Lobster sculpture.
Port Dover Beach
Address: Port Dover Beach, Walker St, Port Dover, ON
Why You Need To Go: Along with a beautiful sandy beach, this spot boasts a scenic power that's a great place to fish, take a romantic stroll, or watch the tugboats with your kids.
When you're done with the sand for the day, just steps away are boutiques, restaurants and cafes to get a little shopping done and have a quick bite.
Grand Bend
Address: 90 Main Street West, Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: As well as welcoming thousands of visitors to their sandy shores every year, Grand Bend's main strip is a hotspot of restaurants, shops and nightlife.
So enjoy the beach during the day, then round everything off with a trip to the nearby town!
Inverness Beach
Address: 158 Beach No. 1 Road, Inverness, NS
Why You Need To Go: This 1.5-kilometre sandy beach is perfect for families with its warm, shallow waters that are apparently the warmest ocean waters north of the Carolinas.
You can catch watch golfers playing nearby (but at a safe distance), enjoy the vast space the beach has to offer and then grab an ice cream at the canteen.
Sandbanks
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ontario hotspot features three expansive sandy beaches that are said to be among some of the best in the country.
As well as the usual attractions of sun, sand, and water, there are cottages available to rent for year-round adventures.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.