You Haven't Truly Been To Canada Unless You've Visited 7 Out Of These 11 Iconic Attractions
They're all bucket list worthy! 🇨🇦
It's no secret that Canada is home to bucket-list-worthy locations — in fact, you can find one in pretty much every single province!
With the warmer weather coming up, you might want to plan a trip to visit some of the most beautiful and fun-filled attractions across the country, like the mysterious Magnetic Hill, the stunning Montmorency Falls and so many other exciting locations.
Take a look below at some of the most iconic attractions from coast to coast and let us know how many you've visited!
Viking Statue
Address: 107-94 1st Avenue, Gimli, MB
Why You Need To Go: If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with a Viking, you'll have to head to Gimli.
About 200,000 people visit this impressive warrior every year, according to CBC, and the area around him is an "authentic and magical Icelandic experience that is unlike any other park in Canada."
There are even trolls carved into rocks and little elf houses which are sure to enchant little ones and adults alike.
Anne of Green Gables
Address: 8619 Rte. 6, Cavendish, PE
Why You Need To Go: Anne Shirley is arguably one of Canada's most popular fictitious characters, but you can visit her home IRL to see it for yourself.
The national historic site even has their very own Anne who you can chat to in July and August!
Peggy's Cove Lighthouse
Address: Peggy's Cove, NS
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque lighthouse may be the most photographed in Canada!
Built in 1915, the lighthouse is the main attraction in the charming fishing village. You can spend some time watching the waves and exploring the rocks, but make sure you follow all of the rules while you're there as the water can be dangerous.
Gros Morne National Park
Address: Gros Morne National Park, NB
Why You Need To Go: This UNESCO World Heritage Site covers 1,805 square kilometres and has stunning landscapes, "life-changing summits," fjords, towering cliffs, sandy beaches and spectacular waterfalls.
Basically, it's a nature lovers dream!
Mac the Moose
Address: 450 Diefenbaker Dr, Moose Jaw, SK
Why You Need To Go: Appropriately located in Moose Jaw, Mac the Moose can proudly say that he is the largest moose in the entire world.
His main job is to lure visitors into the city, and he does a pretty good job of it, as evidenced by all of the pictures of him on Instagram!
Montmorency Falls
Address: 2490 Ave Royale, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're in Old Quebec, you'll want to take a 15-minute road trip to visit this unexpected natural wonder.
The lookout points over the 83-metre-high waterfall are the perfect spots to snap a few pics and appreciate the thundering water.
Lake Louise
Address: 111 Lake Louise Dr., Lake Louise, AB
Why You Need To Go: Known for its stunning turquoise lakes, you'll definitely want to make sure your camera and phone are charged so you can capture all of the beauty.
While you're there, you can also check out the Victoria Glacier, the mountains and the general magnificence of all the natural wonders.
Niagara Falls
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: A hotspot for international tourists and Canucks alike, experiencing the falls is a must if you're in the area.
To see the natural wonder up close, you can hop on a boat and get near enough to the falls to hear and feel the thundering water as it crashes around you.
The Magnetic Hill
Address: Magnetic Hill, NB
Why You Need To Go: A trip to this confusing spot should definitely be on your list if you like having your perception messed with.
To have your mind blown, drive to the bottom of the hill, put your car into neutral, and then watch your car roll uphill!
Stanley Park
Address: Stanley Park, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: A trip to the province's busiest city wouldn't be complete without taking in the sights of the 400-hectare natural West Coast rainforest.
Whether you're hitting up the trails for biking and hiking or having a little picnic or snooze in a scenic location, there's something for almost everyone in this iconic location.
CN Tower
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Because it's arguably one of Canada's most recognizable landmarks!
While you're up there, you can hang off the tower at 116 storeys up on the EdgeWalk, dine at the revolving 360 Restaurant or just generally enjoy the stunning aerial view of the city.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.