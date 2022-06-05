This Massive Sand Dune Actually Exists In Canada & It's Considered An 'Evolutionary Puzzle'
Ready for an adventure?
If you're looking to tick another item off of your Canadian travel bucket list, you'll definitely want to check out the wild sand dunes in Saskatchewan.
Located in the aptly named Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park, you can enjoy stunning views of approximately 100 kilometres of the "largest active sand surface in Canada."
"With outstanding scenery, dunes as high as 30 meters and a unique ecosystem that's rich in rare and endemic (only found here) plants, scientists consider the dunes an evolutionary puzzle," says Tourism Saskatchewan.
Getting there is a bit of a journey as the park is only accessible by float plane from Uranium City, Stony Rapids and Fond du Lac, but it's sure to be worth the hassle to experience something so unique.
Camping is available from the May long weekend to Labour Day and there is no fee to enter the park or spend the night.
As well, guided tours are available through licensed outfitters to point out everything you should know about the fascinating terrain and its history.
"Independent visitors must be fully equipped for self-contained wilderness travel and be aware of the potential hazards as well as their responsibilities in protecting this fragile environment," warns the tourism site. "Pack out what you pack in."
Fishing in Lake Athabasca is permitted but to be respectful of the area, collecting plants, trees, ventifacts and artifacts within the park is prohibited.
If you're looking for other sand dunes to check out, you can hop over one province to the west and check out some of the sites in Alberta where you can see similar, albeit smaller dunes.
Safe travels!
Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: Remote location
Why you need to go: To experience the largest sand dunes in Canda!